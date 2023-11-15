Lucie Silvas – "Nothing Compares 2 U"
11/15/2023
Lucie Silvas performs Sinéad O'Connor's moving track "Nothing Compares 2 U" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
Performance
03:53
Patti LaBelle - "2 Steps Away"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
Patti LaBelle performs her song "2 Steps Away" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
03:24
The War and Treaty - "On My Own"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
The War and Treaty step onto the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 stage to perform their version of Patti LaBelle's track "On My Own."
11/15/2023
Performance
03:38
Ledisi - "New Attitude"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
Ledisi hits the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 stage to perform Patti LaBelle's classic track "New Attitude."
11/15/2023
Performance
02:42
Mickey Guyton - "The Best"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
Mickey Guyton steps onto the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 stage and performs Tina Turner's hit track "The Best."
11/15/2023
Performance
02:28
Amber Riley - "Respect"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
Amber Riley takes on Aretha Franklin's classic track "Respect" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
04:01
Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
Tanya Tucker performs her track "Bring My Flowers Now" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
03:06
Clint Black - "Texas (When I Die)"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
Clint Black performs his version of Tanya Tucker's song "Texas (When I Die)" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
02:49
Chris Janson - "It's a Little Too Late"CMT Smashing Glass 2023
Chris Janson performs a cover of Tanya Tucker's song "It's a Little Too Late" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Exclusive
04:00
Patti LaBelle's Career TimelineCMT Smashing Glass 2023
Soul music maven Patti LaBelle reflects on her career, discussing how performing in church helped develop her confidence, her favorite aspects of being in the girl group LaBelle and more.
11/13/2023
