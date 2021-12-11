What to Look for in the Cactus Reining Classic

11/12/2021

Taylor Sheridan breaks down what the judges want to see in terms of speed, control, stops and spins in order to win one of just 10 coveted spots in the upcoming 2021 Run for a Million.

