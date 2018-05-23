CMT Music Videos
Dillon Carmichael - "It's Simple"
06/19/2018
In this music video directed by Clay Riley Hassler, country artist Dillon Carmichael preforms "It’s Simple" off of his debut album "Hell on an Angel."
CMT Music VideosMadeline Merlo - "Neon Love"
In this music video directed by Rami Mikhail, Madeline Merlo performs "Neon Love."
05/23/2018
03:42
CMT Music VideosThe Young Fables - "Half as Good"
In this music video directed by Leland Herzog, The Young Fables perform "Half as Good" from their album "Old Songs."
05/30/2018
04:04
CMT Music VideosGranville Automatic - "A Little of Both"
In this music video directed by the artist, Granville Automatic performs "A Little of Both" from their album "Radio Hymns."
06/01/2018
03:45
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Drunk Girl"
In this music video directed by Jeff Venable, Chris Janson performs "Drunk Girl" from his album "Everybody."
06/04/2018
03:28
CMT Music VideosAmerican Aquarium - "Tough Folks"
In this music video directed by Tim Hardiman, American Aquarium performs "Tough Folks" from their album "Things Change."
06/05/2018
04:12
CMT Music VideosWilliam Prince - "Breathless"
In this music video, William Prince performs the single "Breathless" from his album "Earthly Days."
06/12/2018
03:52
CMT Music VideosElise Davis - "Don't Bring Me Flowers"
In this music video directed by Jason Alan Morant, Elise Davis performs "Don't Bring Me Flowers" from her album "Cactus."
06/13/2018
03:16
CMT Music VideosAbi - "A Day Without"
In this music video directed by Daniel Carberry, Abi performs "A Day Without."
06/14/2018
03:17
CMT Music VideosSierra Black - "Make It Easy"
In this music video directed by The Film Poets, country star Sierra Black performs her song "Make It Easy."
06/19/2018
04:12
CMT Music VideosOlivia Ooms - "Thoughts of You"
Singer Olivia Ooms performs "Thoughts of You" in this music video directed by Ooms and David Javier.
06/19/2018
03:46
02:57
CMT Music VideosAdam Rutledge - "Love Kickin' In"
Adam Rutledge performs "Love Kickin' In" from his album "Runway."
06/25/2018
03:25
CMT Music VideosTegan Marie - "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry"
In this music video directed by Veronica Zelle, Tegan Marie performs "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry."
06/29/2018
03:36
CMT Music VideosMatt Stillwell - "Hot Minute"
Country star Matt Stillwell reflects on a fleeting relationship in the video for his song "Hot Minute."
07/03/2018
02:23
CMT Music VideosJohn Prine - "Knockin' on Your Screen Door"
Country legend John Prine performs "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" in this video, which features appearances by Dan Auerbach, Jason Isbell, Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson.
07/11/2018
03:42
CMT Music VideosCorey Smith - "Halfway Home"
Singer-songwriter Corey Smith uses actual home movies in his video for "Halfway Home."
07/18/2018
02:43
CMT Music VideosNatalie Stovall - "Can't Love You No More"
Country star Natalie Stovall gives a live performance of her song "Can't Love You No More."
07/23/2018
03:12
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "Uber Driver"
In this music video directed by Andrea Schollnick, Faren Rachels performs "Uber Driver."
07/24/2018
04:01
CMT Music VideosCledus T. Judd - “(Weight’s Goin) Up Down, Up Down”
Country parody artist Cledus T. Judd struggles to find balance in the video for his song “(Weight’s Goin) Up Down, Up Down.”
07/25/2018
02:45
CMT Music VideosKalie Shorr - "Candy"
In this music video, Kalie Shorr performs "Candy."
07/30/2018