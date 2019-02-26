CMT Music Videos
Austin Jenckes featuring Lori McKenna - "Fat Kid"
03/19/2019
In this video directed by Dylan Rucker, Austin Jenckes and Lori McKenna sing about small-town life as they perform "Fat Kid" from Jenckes's album "If You Grew Up Like I Did."
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTim Montana - "American Thread"
In this Spidey Smith-directed music video, Tim Montana performs his song "American Thread."
02/26/2019
Performance
04:03
CMT Music VideosAshley McBryde - "Girl Goin' Nowhere" (Live)
In this music video directed by Ryan Mclemore, Ashley McBryde performs "Girl Goin' Nowhere" live at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
02/27/2019
Music Video
03:04
CMT Music VideosRy Bradley - "Leave You with a Song"
Ry Bradley performs his song "Leave You with a Song" in this music video directed by Taylor Nored.
02/28/2019
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Good Vibes"
In this music video directed by Michael Monaco, Chris Janson performs his song "Good Vibes."
03/04/2019
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosWalker Montgomery - "You Heard It Here First"
Walker Montgomery performs his song ""You Heard It Here First" in this music video directed by Dawson Waters.
03/06/2019
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosIngrid Andress - "Lady Like"
Ingrid Andress defines her own version of femininity in this music video for her single "Lady Like."
03/08/2019
Performance
04:18
CMT Music VideosDanny Burns featuring Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer - "North Country"
In this music video directed by Alex Chaloff, Danny Burns performs "North Country" with help from Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer.
03/15/2019
Performance
05:50
CMT Music VideosCledus T. Judd - "Bittersweet"
In this music video directed by Michael Valentine, Cledus T. Judd shares a beautiful message to his daughter as he performs "Bittersweet."
03/15/2019
Performance
02:56
CMT Music VideosTommy Townsend - "Drinkin'"
In this music video directed by Blake Judd, Tommy Townsend is full of questions as he performs "Drinkin'" from his album "Turn Back the Clock."
03/15/2019
Performance
03:49
CMT Music VideosJoy Williams - "Front Porch"
Joy Williams performs her song "Front Porch" in this music video directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos.
03/18/2019
Performance
04:10
CMT Music VideosAJ McLean - "Boy and a Man"
AJ McLean looks back at a lifelong love in the music video for "Boy and a Man," which he directed with Rene Elizondo.
03/21/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosGeorge Ducas - "Eastwood"
In this music video directed by Cody Villalobos, George Ducas has his sights set on one special woman as he performs "Eastwood" from his EP "Yellow Rose Motel, Vol. 1."
03/21/2019
Performance
02:53
CMT Music VideosHailey Whitters - "10 Year Town"
Hailey Whitters patiently waits for her big break in the stripped-down music video for her song "10 Year Town."
03/21/2019
Performance
03:46
CMT Music VideosKalsey Kulyk - "More Time"
In this music video directed by Erika Rock and Stephen Linn, Kalsey Kulyk shares home movies and reflects on living in the moment as she performs "More Time."
03/22/2019
Performance
04:04
CMT Music VideosFarewell Angelina - "Ghosts"
Farewell Angelina perform their song "Ghosts" in this music video directed by Quinton Cook.
03/26/2019
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosKree Harrison - "I Love the Lie"
In this music video directed by Alex Berger and Slater Goodson, Kree Harrison performs her song "I Love the Lie."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:42
CMT Music VideosAlexis Ebert - "Ride or Die"
Country singer Alexis Ebert slings drinks and falls for a bad boy in the video for her song "Ride or Die," directed by Sean Hagwell.
03/29/2019
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosThompson Square - "Masterpiece"
Husband-and-wife country duo Keifer and Shawna Thompson, of Thompson Square, share home movies in the video for their song "Masterpiece."
04/05/2019
Performance
02:30
CMT Music VideosHaley & Michaels - "Hail Mary"
In this music video directed by the Tempo Brothers, Haley & Michaels sing about beating the odds as they perform "Hail Mary."
04/06/2019