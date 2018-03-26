CMT Music Videos

Makayla Lynn - "Joyride"

04/24/2018

In this music video directed by Scott Simpson, Makayla Lynn performs "Joyride" from her album "On a Dare and a Prayer."

Music Video
03:37

RaeLynn - "Queens Don't"

RaeLynn performs "Queens Don't" off her sophomore album in this music video directed by Sean Hagwell.
03/26/2018
Music Video
02:58

Dylan Scott - "Hooked"

In this music video directed by Eric Welch, Dylan Scott performs "Hooked" from his self-titled album.
03/27/2018
Music Video
03:21

LOCASH - "Don't Get Better Than That"

In this music video directed by TK McKamy, LOCASH performs "Don't Get Better Than That."
03/28/2018
Music Video
03:32

Joy Williams - "When Creation Was Young"

Joy Williams performs her song "When Creation Was Young" in this music video directed by Alex Chaloff.
04/02/2018
Music Video
03:25

Cole Swindell - "Break Up in the End"

In this music video directed by Jay Martin, Cole Swindell performs "Break Up in the End" from his third studio album.
04/02/2018
Highlight
02:19

Joshua Hedley - "I Never (Shed a Tear)"

In this music video directed by Brad Holland, Joshua Hedley performs "I Never (Shed a Tear)" from his album "Mr. Jukebox."
04/17/2018
Music Video
03:30

The Wild Feathers - "Big Sky"

In this music video directed by Gus Black, The Wild Feathers perform "Big Sky."
04/19/2018
Highlight
03:24

Julia Cole - "Priority"

In this music video directed by Julia Cole and Sam Dobbs, Cole performs "Priority" from her album "Priority (Acoustic Mixtape)."
04/24/2018
Highlight
02:55

Jake Rose - "Sleeves"

In this music video directed by Marcel, Jake Rose performs "Sleeves" from his "Family EP."
04/24/2018
Highlight
04:02

Adam Doleac - "Bigger Than Us"

In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Adam Doleac performs "Bigger Than Us" from his self-titled EP.
04/24/2018
Music Video
03:22

04/24/2018
Highlight
03:04

JoLivi - "Vinyl"

In this music video directed by Brian Vaughan, JoLivi performs "Vinyl."
05/03/2018
Highlight
03:10

Michael Ray - "Get to You"

Michael Ray preforms "Get to You," the first single off his second studio album, "Amos."
05/08/2018
Music Video
03:33

Nora Collins - "Who Knows Who"       

In this video directed by Slater Goodson, Nora Collins performs her single "Who Knows Who."      
05/10/2018
Highlight
03:25

Lainey Wilson - "Workin' Overtime"

In this music video directed by Jessica Steddom, Lainey Wilson performs the song "Workin' Overtime" from her self-titled EP.
05/18/2018
Music Video
04:20

Zach DuBois - "Pray for Rain"

In this music video directed by Ryan Blaske, Zach DuBois performs "Pray for Rain" from his album "Flaneur."
05/21/2018
Highlight
03:08

Madeline Merlo - "Neon Love"

In this music video directed by Rami Mikhail, Madeline Merlo performs "Neon Love."
05/23/2018
Highlight
03:42

The Young Fables - "Half as Good"

In this music video directed by Leland Herzog, The Young Fables perform "Half as Good" from their album "Old Songs."
05/30/2018
Highlight
04:04

Granville Automatic - "A Little of Both"

In this music video directed by the artist, Granville Automatic performs "A Little of Both" from their album "Radio Hymns."
06/01/2018
Music Video
03:45

Chris Janson - "Drunk Girl" 

In this music video directed by Jeff Venable, Chris Janson performs "Drunk Girl" from his album "Everybody."
06/04/2018
Highlight
03:28

American Aquarium - "Tough Folks"

In this music video directed by Tim Hardiman, American Aquarium performs "Tough Folks" from their album "Things Change."
06/05/2018