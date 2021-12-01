Overtime - Social Media Dilemma

10/12/2021

02:22

E8
The Squad Performs the Signature Dance for the First Time

After making it through the auditioning and training process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the dancers perform the team's signature pre-game routine for the first time as a squad.
01/12/2021
Highlight
00:59

Carrie Underwood and John Legend Win Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood takes home the prize for 2021 Video of the Year for her song "Hallelujah" with John Legend.
06/09/2021
Exclusive
07:36

Overtime - Judges' Showcase

Kelli and Judy discuss the season premiere, including the training camp's return to the field, Maddie's retirement and Daphne's knee injury; then Claire takes the Star Spotlight.
09/28/2021
Exclusive
08:29

Overtime - You Came to Play!

Judy and Kelli reveal what Brittany Perry-Russell's guest choreography showed them about the dancers and discuss the first cuts of the season, and Armani takes the Star Spotlight.
09/28/2021
Exclusive
08:18

Overtime - Call the Medic!

Kelli and Judy discuss Kya's perfectionism and Daphne's devastating second knee injury, and KayDianna takes the Star Spotlight.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
04:44

2021 CMT Artists of the Year
Hit Story: Mickey Guyton - "Black Like Me"

Mickey Guyton shares what inspired "Black Like Me," why she was nervous about the title, the common reaction she received after sharing the song and why she released it as a message of hope.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
10:31

Overtime - Social Media Dilemma

Kelli and Judy comment on the energizing effect of Denise Dicharry's choreography, Cailey's graceful exit, Ava's questionable social media posts, and an emotional uniform fitting day.
10/12/2021
Exclusive
10:18

Overtime - Show Group Showdown

Kelli and Judy discuss the far-reaching influence of the signature dance routine, NFL sportscaster MJ Acosta's role as judge and interviewer, the judges’ opinions during a tough cut and more.
11/02/2021
Exclusive
08:27

Overtime - You Are Wasting Our Time!

Judy and Kelli share their thoughts on one of the hopefuls auditioning for The Rockettes, making their final cuts to the team and the excitement when the dancers get their custom boots.
11/15/2021
Exclusive
11:13

Overtime - Everybody Needs a Dream

Kelli and Judy discuss the tough decision to cut Ava, Meet the Team night glitches, the surprise announcement of the final squad and more.
11/22/2021
Highlight
01:29

CMT Artists of the Year 2022
Carly Pearce Accepts Her Artists of the Year Honor

Carly Pearce expresses gratitude for her big win, reflects on the struggles she endured on the road to stardom and shares a special message for anyone currently working through hard times.
10/14/2022
