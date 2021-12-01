Overtime - Social Media Dilemma
10/12/2021
Kelli and Judy comment on the energizing effect of Denise Dicharry's choreography, Cailey's graceful exit, Ava's questionable social media posts, and an emotional uniform fitting day.
E8The Squad Performs the Signature Dance for the First Time
After making it through the auditioning and training process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the dancers perform the team's signature pre-game routine for the first time as a squad.
01/12/2021
Carrie Underwood and John Legend Win Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood takes home the prize for 2021 Video of the Year for her song "Hallelujah" with John Legend.
06/09/2021
Overtime - Judges' Showcase
Kelli and Judy discuss the season premiere, including the training camp's return to the field, Maddie's retirement and Daphne's knee injury; then Claire takes the Star Spotlight.
09/28/2021
Overtime - You Came to Play!
Judy and Kelli reveal what Brittany Perry-Russell's guest choreography showed them about the dancers and discuss the first cuts of the season, and Armani takes the Star Spotlight.
09/28/2021
Overtime - Call the Medic!
Kelli and Judy discuss Kya's perfectionism and Daphne's devastating second knee injury, and KayDianna takes the Star Spotlight.
10/05/2021
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Mickey Guyton - "Black Like Me"
Mickey Guyton shares what inspired "Black Like Me," why she was nervous about the title, the common reaction she received after sharing the song and why she released it as a message of hope.
10/07/2021
Overtime - Show Group Showdown
Kelli and Judy discuss the far-reaching influence of the signature dance routine, NFL sportscaster MJ Acosta's role as judge and interviewer, the judges’ opinions during a tough cut and more.
11/02/2021
Overtime - You Are Wasting Our Time!
Judy and Kelli share their thoughts on one of the hopefuls auditioning for The Rockettes, making their final cuts to the team and the excitement when the dancers get their custom boots.
11/15/2021
Overtime - Everybody Needs a Dream
Kelli and Judy discuss the tough decision to cut Ava, Meet the Team night glitches, the surprise announcement of the final squad and more.
11/22/2021
