CMT Music Videos
Kree Harrison - "Chosen Family Tree"
08/26/2020
Kree Harrison performs a live rendition of "Chosen Family Tree," her song about how the relationships we pick can be as impactful as the ones we are born into.
Performance
03:42
CMT Music VideosChevel Shepherd - "The Letter"
Chevel Shepherd shares a powerful message about perseverance in the music video for her song "The Letter," directed by David Dibble, from her album "Everybody's Got a Story."
07/24/2020
Performance
03:01
CMT Music VideosLakeview - "Poor Me"
Luke Healy and Jesse Denaro of the country duo Lakeview clock out and let loose in the music video for their 2020 song "Poor Me."
07/27/2020
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosKylie Frey - "Spur of the Moment"
An erratic romance takes its toll on Kylie Frey in the music video for her song "Spur of the Moment," directed by Preston Leatherman.
07/29/2020
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosMadeline Merlo - "Kiss Kiss"
In the video for "Kiss Kiss," directed by Brian K. Vaughan, Madeline Merlo shows how two people with broken hearts can forget about their exes.
08/03/2020
Performance
02:44
CMT Music VideosAlexis Wilkins - "If I'm Being Honest"
Boy meets girl with a patriotic twist in the music video for Alexis Wilkins's song "If I'm Being Honest," which was filmed in an American Legion hall and pays homage to U.S. veterans.
08/04/2020
Performance
04:38
CMT Music VideosAshley Ray - "Pauline"
Country singer-songwriter Ashley Ray channels the spirits of her mother and grandmother in the music video for her autobiographical track "Pauline" directed by Stereophonic Films.
08/11/2020
Performance
02:37
CMT Music VideosWillie Nelson and Friends - "On the Road Again"
Willie Nelson and the 2020 ACM Awards New Artist nominees aid COVID-19 response with the music video for "On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)," a remake of Nelson's classic hit.
08/14/2020
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosCarter Faith - "Leaving Tennessee"
Emerging singer-songwriter Carter Faith sings about ending her wandering tendencies in the music video for "Leaving Tennessee."
08/19/2020
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosMo Pitney - "Ain't Bad for a Good Ol' Boy"
Mo Pitney shows his appreciation for family, hard work and the country life in his music video for "Ain't Bad for a Good Ol' Boy."
08/20/2020
Performance
02:47
CMT Music VideosShannon LaBrie - "Firewalker"
In the rustic music video for her song "Firewalker," Shannon LaBrie strolls through the woods while reflecting on overcoming life's challenges.
08/21/2020
Performance
04:13
CMT Music VideosElizabeth Cook - "Bones"
Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook roams a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the music video for the hard-driving "Bones" from her latest album "Aftermath."
08/26/2020
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosJT Hodges featuring Stumpy - "Sandman"
In his music video for "Sandman" featuring Stumpy, JT Hodges introduces the resilient locals of Abacos, Bahamas, who faced the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
09/01/2020
Performance
05:08
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "Sunday Drive"
Brett Eldredge reflects on important life lessons he learned during his childhood in the music video for his song "Sunday Drive."
09/01/2020
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosLJ - "Preachin'"
Texas-bred singer-songwriter LJ sings about finding a love that's like preaching to the choir in the music video for her 2020 song "Preachin'."
09/03/2020
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosChapel Hart - "Jesus & Alcohol"
Country trio Chapel Hart sings about mending a broken heart with faith and alcohol, featuring guest Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.
09/08/2020
Performance
03:30
CMT Music VideosTyler Joe Miller - "I Would Be Over Me Too"
Singer Tyler Joe Miller can't blame his ex-girlfriend for moving on in the music video for "I Would Be Over Me Too," directed by Carl Sheldon.
09/15/2020
Performance
03:27
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Let Me Go"
Cassadee Pope knows it's time to pick up the pieces and move on from a failing relationship in the music video for her song "Let Me Go," directed by Lee Goff.
09/17/2020
Performance
03:13
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "All of the Boys"
Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones treks around the backwoods in the music video for her song "All of the Boys\"" off her 2019 EP "Chasin' Me."
09/17/2020
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosBree Doster - "As Good as I Remember It"
Singer-songwriter Bree Doster questions the memories of a past love in the music video for "As Good as I Remember It," directed by Jarad Clement.
09/21/2020