Mickey Guyton - "Sister" (Live)
02/06/2020
Mickey Guyton is joined by Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Leah Turner and Clare Dunn as they celebrate women's empowerment in their live performance of "Sister."
Performance
02:46
CMT Music VideosStephanie Quayle - "Whatcha Drinkin' 'Bout"
Stephanie Quayle tries to comfort a heartbroken stranger in the music video for her catchy single "Whatcha Drinkin' 'Bout."
11/22/2019
Performance
02:47
CMT Music VideosRaeLynn - "Bra Off"
RaeLynn parties while gleefully reflecting on a breakup in the music video for her single "Bra Off."
12/06/2019
Performance
03:28
CMT Music VideosKyle Park - "Every Day Kind of Love"
Kyle Park sings about the "Every Day Kind of Love" he shares with his wife in this music video directed by Paul De La Cerda.
12/16/2019
Performance
02:34
CMT Music VideosThe Oak Ridge Boys - "Reindeer on the Roof"
The Oak Ridge Boys get into the holiday spirit in this music video for "Reindeer on the Roof" directed by Brandon Wood and featuring an appearance by actor Dennis Quaid.
12/18/2019
Performance
03:07
CMT Music VideosBree Doster - "Holiday Wishing"
Singer-songwriter Bree Doster has just one special person on her list this year in the music video for her song "Holiday Wishing."
12/20/2019
Performance
02:40
CMT Music VideosFilmore - "London"
Filmore faces regrets and misses someone special in the music video for his song "London," directed by Dusty Barker.
12/23/2019
Performance
05:28
CMT Music VideosMallary Hope - "O Holy Night"
Mallary Hope performs her all-time favorite Christmas song "O Holy Night" live from Liberty University's concert hall.
12/23/2019
Performance
02:31
CMT Music VideosMallary Hope - "I'll Be Home for Christmas"
Mallary Hope feels at home in this live performance of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" directed by John Forystek.
12/23/2019
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosSarah Darling and Kenny Foster - "Country Roads"
Sarah Darling and Kenny Foster put a soothing spin on John Denver's classic hit "Take Me Home, Country Roads," in their music video directed by Ryan Featherstun.
01/15/2020
Performance
03:32
CMT Music VideosRodney Atkins - "Thank God for You"
In his music video for "Thank God for You," Rodney Atkins chronicles how young love grows into so much more.
01/31/2020
Performance
03:43
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosHasting & Co. - "Brunch Drunk"
Hasting & Co.'s music video for "Brunch Drunk" is the perfect soundtrack for Sunday Funday and the best way to get over last night's hangover.
02/14/2020
Performance
04:07
CMT Music VideosRodney Crowell - "56 Fury"
Rodney Crowell sings his ode to a classic American car in "56 Fury," featuring Billy F. Gibbons from ZZ Top on lead guitar, in a music video directed by Keller Moore.
02/28/2020
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosTracy Lawrence - "Made in America"
Tracy Lawrence celebrates the beauty of America and the courageous men and women who fight for our freedom in the music video for his patriotic track "Made in America."
02/28/2020
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosTim Dugger - "You're Gonna Love Me"
Tim Dugger describes the values he holds dear and hopes that a girl out there shares them in the music video for "You're Gonna Love Me," directed by Ryan Hamblin.
03/16/2020
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosAshley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
Ashley McBryde lays down the cold reality of one-night stands in motel rooms in her music video for "One Night Standards."
03/24/2020
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosIngrid Andress - "More Hearts Than Mine"
Ingrid Andress tells her boyfriend what's in store for him if he comes to her hometown in the video for "More Hearts Than Mine."
03/24/2020
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Done"
Chris Janson explains the things he'll do to give his lady the perfect life in the music video for his song "Done."
03/24/2020
Performance
03:46
CMT Music VideosGone West - "What Could've Been"
In the music video for their song "What Could've Been," Gone West reflects on what's left behind in a relationship that wasn't meant to be.
03/24/2020
Performance
03:53
CMT Music VideosTiera - "Rewind"
Country singer-songwriter Tiera narrates the story of a couple's failing relationship in the music video for her single "Rewind" directed by Kamren Kennedy.
04/03/2020