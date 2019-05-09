Jon Pardi on Working with Lauren Alaina

09/05/2019

Jon Pardi tells Cody what it was like to work with Lauren Alaina on a track for his album and learn just how overwhelming her talent is.

More

Watching

Exclusive
00:53

Jon Pardi on Working with Lauren Alaina

Jon Pardi tells Cody what it was like to work with Lauren Alaina on a track for his album and learn just how overwhelming her talent is.
09/05/2019