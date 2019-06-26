CMT Music Videos
Kaylee Bell - "Keith"
07/16/2019
Kaylee Bell looks back fondly on her time with a former love in the music video for her song "Keith."
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosAngie K - "Leave California"
In the Marissa Boucher-directed music video for Angie K's "Leave California," she feels the strain of a long-distance relationship.
06/26/2019
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosKelleigh Bannen - "Deluxe"
Kelleigh Bannen can't get enough of a first-rate romance in her music video for "Deluxe," directed by Carlos Ruiz.
06/26/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT Music VideosNatascha Myers - "Songs from a Hardwood Floor"
Natascha Myers mirrors her guitar-playing younger self in the "Songs from a Hardwood Floor" music video, directed by Zack Dyer.
06/26/2019
Performance
04:44
CMT Music VideosDavisson Brothers Band - "Unbreak You"
The Davisson Brothers Band begs for redemption in their "Unbreak You" music video, directed by J. Lockhart.
06/27/2019
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosJontavious Willis - "The World Is in a Tangle"
Jontavious Willis revels in life's simpler pleasures in this Jacob Moyer-directed music video for "The World Is in a Tangle."
06/28/2019
Performance
03:02
CMT Music VideosTrisha Yearwood - "Every Girl in This Town"
Trisha Yearwood celebrates women of all kind in this Blythe Thomas-directed music video for her song "Every Girl in This Town."
06/28/2019
Performance
04:41
CMT Music VideosLukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - "Bad Case"
Country rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "Bad Case" off their 2019 album "Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)."
07/02/2019
Performance
02:51
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner -"Blah Blah Blah"
Country artist Leah Turner is the picture of female empowerment as she sings and dances to the beat of her up-tempo song "Blah Blah Blah."
07/11/2019
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosRadio Romance - "Like the Moon"
Radio Romance showcases their soulful vocals and instrumental chops with an upbeat performance of "Like the Moon."
07/16/2019
Performance
04:02
CMT Music VideosAlana Springsteen - "Always Gonna Love You"
Alana Springsteen embraces young love in this Slater Goodson-directed music video for "Always Gonna Love You."
07/16/2019
Performance
02:50
CMT Music VideosSavannah Keyes - "Ghost"
Savannah Keyes explores her commitment issues and tendency to disappear without a trace in her video for "Ghost."
07/16/2019
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosKalsey Kulyk - "Bad Liar"
Kalsey Kulyk displays her effortless vocals and shows lots of sass as she performs her latest single "Bad Liar."
07/17/2019
Performance
02:55
CMT Music VideosKatie Austin - "Got Me Like"
Katie Austin revels in newfound love in her "Got Me Like" music video directed by Quinton Cook.
07/22/2019
Performance
02:43
CMT Music VideosOlivia Lane - "So Good It Hurts"
Olivia Lane's man knows how to turn heads in this music video for her song "So Good It Hurts."
07/25/2019
Performance
03:19
CMT Music VideosSarah Ames - "Good at Goodbye"
Sarah Ames proves she's better off after a breakup in her feisty music video for "Good at Goodbye," directed by Cam Mackey.
07/29/2019
Music Video
03:37
CMT Music VideosCole Swindell - "Love You Too Late"
Cole Swindell pines for the one he let get away with "Love You Too Late" in this music video directed by Sam Siske.
07/30/2019
Performance
03:45
CMT Music VideosSasha McVeigh - "Rock Bottom"
Sasha McVeigh embraces her highs and lows in this music video for "Rock Bottom" directed by Quinton Cook.
08/05/2019
Performance
02:55
CMT Music VideosMaybe April - "Truth Is"
The women of Maybe April take a different approach to a breakup in their music video for "Truth Is" from their album "The Other Side."
08/07/2019
Performance
04:28
CMT Music VideosRayne Johnson - "Front Seat"
Rayne Johnson performs his song "Front Seat" for a woman whose boyfriend would rather have one of his buddies riding shotgun.
08/14/2019