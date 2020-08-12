Overtime - You Came to Play!
09/28/2021
Judy and Kelli reveal what Brittany Perry-Russell's guest choreography showed them about the dancers and discuss the first cuts of the season, and Armani takes the Star Spotlight.
More
Watching
Highlight
02:44
E3The Vets Enter the Training Bubble with Something to Prove
With plenty of experience under their belts, the 29 veterans return to training camp with every intention of showing Kelli and Judy they deserve one of the 36 spots on the squad.
12/08/2020
Exclusive
08:29
Overtime - You Came to Play!
Judy and Kelli reveal what Brittany Perry-Russell's guest choreography showed them about the dancers and discuss the first cuts of the season, and Armani takes the Star Spotlight.
09/28/2021
Exclusive
08:18
Overtime - Call the Medic!
Kelli and Judy discuss Kya's perfectionism and Daphne's devastating second knee injury, and KayDianna takes the Star Spotlight.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
10:31
Overtime - Social Media Dilemma
Kelli and Judy comment on the energizing effect of Denise Dicharry's choreography, Cailey's graceful exit, Ava's questionable social media posts, and an emotional uniform fitting day.
10/12/2021
Highlight
01:01
2021 CMT Artists of the YearGabby Barrett Accepts Her Artist of the Year Honor
Gabby Barrett gives a shout-out to her support team for helping her overcome her doubters and naysayers as she accepts her CMT Artist of the Year honor.
10/13/2021
Exclusive
10:18
Overtime - Show Group Showdown
Kelli and Judy discuss the far-reaching influence of the signature dance routine, NFL sportscaster MJ Acosta's role as judge and interviewer, the judges’ opinions during a tough cut and more.
11/02/2021
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:15
CMT StorytellersS1 Kelsea Ballerini Shares the Stories Behind Her Songs
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about the process of crafting her biggest hits and performs them live on CMT Storytellers, airing Thursday, February 16, at 10/9c.
02/03/2023
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022