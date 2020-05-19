CMT Digital Originals
Hit Story: Carrie Underwood - "Southbound"
05/19/2020
Carrie Underwood reflects on writing her song "Southbound" with David Garcia and Josh Miller, the recording process and how the track fits her album "Cry Pretty."
Exclusive
02:44
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Old Dominion - "One Man Band"
Old Dominion explains how a simple phrase overheard on a bus led them to write one of their fastest-moving hits.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:19
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Dan + Shay - "Speechless"
Dan + Shay wrote "Speechless" from a personal place -- their wives inspired the lyrics -- but hard work in the studio made the message of the song universal.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:00
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Jon Pardi - "Heartache Medication"
Jon Pardi wrote "Heartache Medication" as a tribute to country music heroes like Alan Jackson and Keith Whitley, but he didn't expect it to be the lead single for his album.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
01:51
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Trisha Yearwood - "Every Girl in This Town"
Trisha Yearwood hoped to cheer on young people looking for their purpose with "Every Girl in This Town," but she also cared about the approval of her session musicians.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:24
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Lady Antebellum - "What If I Never Get Over You"
Lady Antebellum discusses recording their song "What If I Never Get Over You," working with producer Dann Huff and how the track reminds them of their early days.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
03:16
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Delta Dawn"
Country icon Tanya Tucker describes recording her 1972 hit song "Delta Dawn" with legendary producer Billy Sherrill and how the song changed her life.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
08:59
CMT Digital OriginalsOn the Road with Little Big Town
Little Big Town celebrates Valentine's Day with their families, talks about their album "Nightfall," picks their wardrobe and meets fans prior to their concert in Cincinnati.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:02
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Runaway June - "Buy My Own Drinks"
Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June reveal the message of "Buy My Own Drinks" and the lyric that gets the biggest crowd reaction at shows.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
01:00
CMT Digital OriginalsOn the Record and Off the Record with Brandy Clark
Brandy Clark comes clean about certain facts surrounding her album "Your Life Is a Record," including her favorite lyric and the brains behind the album's title.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:04
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Jason Aldean - "We Back"
Jason Aldean recounts how a chance phone call from Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line led to the single "We Back," a song that hooked him halfway through his first listen.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:17
CMT Digital OriginalsAnother Round with Hilary, Sam and Holly Williams
Siblings Hilary, Sam and Holly Williams talk about performing with their father Hank Williams Jr., their shared love of music and their musical journeys.
05/21/2020