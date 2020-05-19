Hit Story: Carrie Underwood - "Southbound"

05/19/2020

Carrie Underwood reflects on writing her song "Southbound" with David Garcia and Josh Miller, the recording process and how the track fits her album "Cry Pretty."

More

Watching

Exclusive
02:17

Hit Story: Carrie Underwood - "Southbound"

Carrie Underwood reflects on writing her song "Southbound" with David Garcia and Josh Miller, the recording process and how the track fits her album "Cry Pretty."
05/19/2020
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Darius Rucker Shines on the CMT Storytellers Stage

Listen to one of country's most distinctive voices sing his heart out on CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, premiering Wednesday, August 31 at 10/9c.
08/19/2022