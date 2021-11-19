CMT Music Videos
Presley & Taylor and Haley Mae Campbell - "Never Not a Good Time"
02/03/2023
The ladies of Presley & Taylor join Haley Mae Campbell at a rocking bar to get the party going in the video for their ferociously feel-good song "Never Not a Good Time."
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosKristian Bush - "Hunt Dog Hunt"
Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush is a man who clearly enjoys the chase in the music video for his chirpy new single "Hunt Dog Hunt," directed by David Colón.
11/19/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosStephanie Jacques - "Because of That"
Stephanie Jacques directs this music video for "Because of That," a song of hope and perseverance in the face of systemic racism against and murders of Black people.
11/22/2021
Performance
03:22
CMT Music VideosTiffany Woys - "About Love"
Tiffany Woys explains the feelings of falling in love in her own unique way in the music video for "About Love."
12/07/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosRobby Johnson - "Tryin' to Get Over You"
Robby Johnson sings about dwelling on a lost love at the bar in the video for "Tryin' to Get Over You" from his 2022 album "Alive Right Now."
01/24/2022
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosSarah Darling - "Pretender"
Sarah Darling travels through the desert alone as she starts over after a love gone wrong in the video for her track "Pretender," about the one she left behind.
02/09/2022
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosBlane Howard - "Boot 'N' Rally"
Blane Howard plays for a buzzing bar crowd in his music video for "Boot 'N' Rally," a catchy song about pulling yourself up by your cowboy bootstraps.
05/23/2022
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "Had to Be There"
Faren Rachels sings about the pain of a parent who isn't around for their children's formative moments in the music video for her song "Had to Be There."
07/12/2022
Performance
04:31
CMT Music VideosCalling Cadence - "Good Day"
Calling Cadence fills a stripped-down stage with their hearty sound in the music video for "Good Day," a foot-stomping fusion of funk, country and rock.
07/27/2022
Performance
03:55
CMT Music VideosAndrew Farriss - "You Are My Rock"
Andrew Farriss, a founding member of the Australian rock band INXS, shows gratitude to someone who is always there for him in the music video for his single "You Are My Rock."
08/18/2022
Performance
04:14
CMT Music VideosLeAnn Rimes - "spaceship"
LeAnn Rimes showcases her powerhouse vocals in the stripped-down music video for "spaceship," a song from her new studio album "god's work."
09/27/2022
