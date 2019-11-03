Is Hoda Kotb Team Blake Shelton or Team Kelly Clarkson?

03/11/2019

"Today" co-host Hoda Kotb reveals which coach on "The Voice" she's secretly rooting for, despite being close friends with both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

More

Watching

Interview
00:55

Is Hoda Kotb Team Blake Shelton or Team Kelly Clarkson?

"Today" co-host Hoda Kotb reveals which coach on "The Voice" she's secretly rooting for, despite being close friends with both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.
03/11/2019