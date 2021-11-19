CMT Music Videos

LeAnn Rimes - "spaceship"

09/27/2022

LeAnn Rimes showcases her powerhouse vocals in the stripped-down music video for "spaceship," a song from her new studio album "god's work."

More

Watching

Performance
03:38

CMT Music Videos
Kristian Bush - "Hunt Dog Hunt"

Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush is a man who clearly enjoys the chase in the music video for his chirpy new single "Hunt Dog Hunt," directed by David Colón.
11/19/2021
Performance
03:29

CMT Music Videos
Stephanie Jacques - "Because of That"

Stephanie Jacques directs this music video for "Because of That," a song of hope and perseverance in the face of systemic racism against and murders of Black people.
11/22/2021
Performance
03:22

CMT Music Videos
Tiffany Woys - "About Love"

Tiffany Woys explains the feelings of falling in love in her own unique way in the music video for "About Love."
12/07/2021
Performance
03:00

CMT Music Videos
Robby Johnson - "Tryin' to Get Over You"

Robby Johnson sings about dwelling on a lost love at the bar in the video for "Tryin' to Get Over You" from his 2022 album "Alive Right Now."
01/24/2022
Performance
03:18

CMT Music Videos
Sarah Darling - "Pretender"

Sarah Darling travels through the desert alone as she starts over after a love gone wrong in the video for her track "Pretender," about the one she left behind.
02/09/2022
Performance
03:08

CMT Music Videos
Blane Howard - "Boot 'N' Rally"

Blane Howard plays for a buzzing bar crowd in his music video for "Boot 'N' Rally," a catchy song about pulling yourself up by your cowboy bootstraps.
05/23/2022
Performance
03:21

CMT Music Videos
Faren Rachels - "Had to Be There"

Faren Rachels sings about the pain of a parent who isn't around for their children's formative moments in the music video for her song "Had to Be There."
07/12/2022
Performance
04:31

CMT Music Videos
Calling Cadence - "Good Day"

Calling Cadence fills a stripped-down stage with their hearty sound in the music video for "Good Day," a foot-stomping fusion of funk, country and rock.
07/27/2022
Performance
03:55

CMT Music Videos
Andrew Farriss - "You Are My Rock"

Andrew Farriss, a founding member of the Australian rock band INXS, shows gratitude to someone who is always there for him in the music video for his single "You Are My Rock."
08/18/2022
Performance
03:27

CMT Music Videos
Ben Gallaher - "Still a Few Cowboys Left"

Ben Gallaher plays a tribute to the horse-riding legends who define the cowboy way of life in the video for his song "Still a Few Cowboys Left."
09/21/2022
Performance
04:14

CMT Music Videos
LeAnn Rimes - "spaceship"

LeAnn Rimes showcases her powerhouse vocals in the stripped-down music video for "spaceship," a song from her new studio album "god's work."
09/27/2022
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:30

CMT Artists of the Year 2022
Don't Miss a Night with Country's Biggest Stars

Country's biggest and brightest stars take the stage as honorees, fresh favorites and more show up at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 on October 14.
09/22/2022