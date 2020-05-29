CMT Music Videos
Kylie Frey - "Spur of the Moment"
07/29/2020
An erratic romance takes its toll on Kylie Frey in the music video for her song "Spur of the Moment," directed by Preston Leatherman.
More
Watching
Performance
04:02
CMT Music VideosMo Pitney - "Mattress on the Floor"
Mo Pitney reminisces about the different stages of a new relationship in his music video for "Mattress on the Floor."
05/29/2020
Performance
02:53
CMT Music VideosJabe Burgess - "Everything but Us"
A nostalgic Jabe Burgess sings of lost high school love in the music video for his song "Everything but Us."
06/23/2020
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosFilmore - "Other Girl"
Rising country singer-songwriter Filmore sings about finding "the one" in the music video for his single "Other Girl" produced by Mike White and directed by Dusty Barker.
06/29/2020
Performance
03:04
CMT Music VideosJ.D. Shelburne - "Church Pew Bar Stool"
Kentucky native J.D. Shelburne explains why he sometimes misses Sunday service in this music video for his single "Church Pew Bar Stool" directed by Logen Christopher.
07/01/2020
Performance
03:22
CMT Music VideosJimmy Buffett - "Down at the Lah De Dah"
In the music video for his song "Down at the Lah De Dah," Jimmy Buffett and his bandmates sing about a tropical escape where worries melt and margaritas flow.
07/03/2020
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosJackson Michelson - "One Day"
In "One Day," Jackson Michelson sings to his wife about how quickly time passes for them as parents watching their kids grow up.
07/09/2020
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner - "Once Upon a Time in Mexico"
Leah Turner embarks on a steamy tryst south of the border in her music video for "Once Upon a Time in Mexico."
07/15/2020
Performance
03:55
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Fishin' in the Dark"
Erin Enderlin sings about taking a nocturnal frolic with her sweetie in the music video for her feel-good cover of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's "Fishin' in the Dark."
07/16/2020
Performance
03:42
CMT Music VideosChevel Shepherd - "The Letter"
Chevel Shepherd shares a powerful message about perseverance in the music video for her song "The Letter," directed by David Dibble, from her album "Everybody's Got a Story."
07/24/2020
Performance
03:01
CMT Music VideosLakeview - "Poor Me"
Luke Healy and Jesse Denaro of the country duo Lakeview clock out and let loose in the music video for their 2020 song "Poor Me."
07/27/2020
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosMadeline Merlo - "Kiss Kiss"
In the video for "Kiss Kiss," directed by Brian K. Vaughan, Madeline Merlo shows how two people with broken hearts can forget about their exes.
08/03/2020
Performance
02:44
CMT Music VideosAlexis Wilkins - "If I'm Being Honest"
Boy meets girl with a patriotic twist in the music video for Alexis Wilkins's song "If I'm Being Honest," which was filmed in an American Legion hall and pays homage to U.S. veterans.
08/04/2020
Performance
04:38
CMT Music VideosAshley Ray - "Pauline"
Country singer-songwriter Ashley Ray channels the spirits of her mother and grandmother in the music video for her autobiographical track "Pauline" directed by Stereophonic Films.
08/11/2020
Performance
02:37
CMT Music VideosWillie Nelson and Friends - "On the Road Again"
Willie Nelson and the 2020 ACM Awards New Artist nominees aid COVID-19 response with the music video for "On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)," a remake of Nelson's classic hit.
08/14/2020
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosCarter Faith - "Leaving Tennessee"
Emerging singer-songwriter Carter Faith sings about ending her wandering tendencies in the music video for "Leaving Tennessee."
08/19/2020
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosMo Pitney - "Ain't Bad for a Good Ol' Boy"
Mo Pitney shows his appreciation for family, hard work and the country life in his music video for "Ain't Bad for a Good Ol' Boy."
08/20/2020
Performance
02:47
CMT Music VideosShannon LaBrie - "Firewalker"
In the rustic music video for her song "Firewalker," Shannon LaBrie strolls through the woods while reflecting on overcoming life's challenges.
08/21/2020
Performance
04:13
CMT Music VideosKree Harrison - "Chosen Family Tree"
Kree Harrison performs a live rendition of "Chosen Family Tree," her song about how the relationships we pick can be as impactful as the ones we are born into.
08/26/2020
Performance
03:49
CMT Music VideosElizabeth Cook - "Bones"
Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook roams a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the music video for the hard-driving "Bones" from her latest album "Aftermath."
08/26/2020