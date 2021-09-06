Linda Martell Receives the CMT Equal Play Award

06/09/2021

Linda Martell, a country music trailblazer, is honored with the Equal Play Award at the CMT Music Awards 2021 for her groundbreaking work as a woman of color in country music.

More

Watching

Highlight
04:54

Linda Martell Receives the CMT Equal Play Award

Linda Martell, a country music trailblazer, is honored with the Equal Play Award at the CMT Music Awards 2021 for her groundbreaking work as a woman of color in country music.
06/09/2021