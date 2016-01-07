CMT Crossroads
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Motownphilly"
Season 1 • 03/13/2019
Brett Young and Boyz II Men team up live on stage for a performance of the R&B group's 1991 song "Motownphilly."
Performance
03:37
CMT CrossroadsS1 E58"Lonely No More" (From CMT Crossroads)
CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
03:09
CMT CrossroadsS1 E58"We Owned the Night" (From CMT Crossroads)
CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
03:54
CMT CrossroadsS1 E58"Love Don't Live Here" (From CMT Crossroads)
CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
03:47
CMT CrossroadsS1 E58"This Is How a Heart Breaks" (From CMT Crossroads)
CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
04:47
CMT CrossroadsS1 E58"Smooth" (From CMT Crossroads)
CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
02:56
CMT CrossroadsS1 E66"I Second That Emotion" (From CMT Crossroads)
Smokey Robinson and Cam cover the 1967 hit "I Second That Emotion” from Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.
03/29/2018
Interview
00:48
CMT CrossroadsS1 E68Leon Bridges's Musical Journey
Leon Bridges chats with Luke Combs about his passion for dancing and the jam sessions that led to his career in music.
06/26/2018
Performance
03:03
CMT CrossroadsS1 E67Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge - “Let You Be Right” (From CMT Crossroads)
Brett Eldredge joins Meghan Trainor to perform her song “Let You Be Right” off her 2018 album “Treat Myself.”
08/22/2018
Interview
00:41
CMT CrossroadsS1 E67Brett Eldredge on Connecting with "Wanna Be That Song"
Brett Eldredge opens up to Meghan Trainor about finding power as a musician when he performs his song "Wanna Be That Song."
08/31/2018
Performance
03:16
CMT CrossroadsS1 E69Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band - "Keep Me in Mind" (From CMT Crossroads)
Shawn Mendes teams up with Zac Brown Band to perform their flirty hit song "Keep Me in Mind" on CMT Crossroads.
10/10/2018
Performance
04:25
Exclusive
00:40
CMT CrossroadsS1 Shawn Stockman Reveals Why He Joined Boyz II Men
Brett Young finds out why Shawn Stockman joined Boyz II Men and the band names he rejected.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:46
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "In Case You Didn't Know"
Boyz II Men and Brett Young take the stage to perform "In Case You Didn't Know" from Young's 2017 self-titled debut album.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:47
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Water Runs Dry"
Country crooner Brett Young harmonizes with Boyz II Men in a live performance of the R&B group's ballad "Water Runs Dry."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Here Tonight"
Boyz II Men accompany Brett Young in a live performance of his 2018 hit "Here Tonight."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:40
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "End of the Road"
Country star Brett Young joins Boyz II Men in a soulful live rendition of their classic slow jam "End of the Road."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Mercy"
Boyz II Men add their signature harmonies to Brett Young's live performance of his 2017 ballad "Mercy."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:04
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Catch"
Brett Young teams up with Boys II Men for a live performance of "Catch" from Young's 2018 album "Ticket to L.A."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "I'll Make Love to You"
Country artist Brett Young and Boyz II Men spread some love and roses during their performance of the R&B group's classic ballad "I'll Make Love to You."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:13
CMT CrossroadsS1 E71Brooks & Dunn & Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"
Luke Combs joins Brooks & Dunn live onstage for a performance of the duo's song "Brand New Man."
06/24/2019