YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ for Free
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
The Runoff for a Million
12/17/2021
Kole Price and Shawn Flarida compete in a runoff for the top prize, and all the riders reflect on this year's competition.
More
Watching
Exclusive
11:13
Overtime - Everybody Needs a Dream
Kelli and Judy discuss the tough decision to cut Ava, Meet the Team night glitches, the surprise announcement of the final squad and more.
11/22/2021
Highlight
04:48
The Runoff for a Million
Kole Price and Shawn Flarida compete in a runoff for the top prize, and all the riders reflect on this year's competition.
12/17/2021
You may also like
1 Video
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022