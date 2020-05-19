Hit Story: Runaway June - "Buy My Own Drinks"

05/19/2020

Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June reveal the message of "Buy My Own Drinks" and the lyric that gets the biggest crowd reaction at shows.

More

Watching

Exclusive
02:02

Hit Story: Runaway June - "Buy My Own Drinks"

Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June reveal the message of "Buy My Own Drinks" and the lyric that gets the biggest crowd reaction at shows.
05/19/2020
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Darius Rucker Shines on the CMT Storytellers Stage

Listen to one of country's most distinctive voices sing his heart out on CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, premiering Wednesday, August 31 at 10/9c.
08/19/2022