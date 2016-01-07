CMT Crossroads

Brett Eldredge on Connecting with "Wanna Be That Song"

Season 1 E 67 • 08/31/2018

Brett Eldredge opens up to Meghan Trainor about finding power as a musician when he performs his song "Wanna Be That Song."

More

Watching

Performance
03:05

CMT CrossroadsS1 E58
"Lonely Girl" (From CMT Crossroads)

CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
04:18

CMT CrossroadsS1 E58
"Pieces" (From CMT Crossroads)

CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
03:37

CMT CrossroadsS1 E58
"Lonely No More" (From CMT Crossroads)

CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
03:09

CMT CrossroadsS1 E58
"We Owned the Night" (From CMT Crossroads)

CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
03:54

CMT CrossroadsS1 E58
"Love Don't Live Here" (From CMT Crossroads)

CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
03:47

CMT CrossroadsS1 E58
"This Is How a Heart Breaks" (From CMT Crossroads)

CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
04:47

CMT CrossroadsS1 E58
"Smooth" (From CMT Crossroads)

CMT Crossroads: Rob Thomas and Charles Kelley
07/01/2016
Performance
02:56

CMT CrossroadsS1 E66
"I Second That Emotion" (From CMT Crossroads)

Smokey Robinson and Cam cover the 1967 hit "I Second That Emotion” from Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.
03/29/2018
Interview
00:48

CMT CrossroadsS1 E68
Leon Bridges's Musical Journey

Leon Bridges chats with Luke Combs about his passion for dancing and the jam sessions that led to his career in music.
06/26/2018
Performance
03:03

CMT CrossroadsS1 E67
Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge - “Let You Be Right” (From CMT Crossroads)

Brett Eldredge joins Meghan Trainor to perform her song “Let You Be Right” off her 2018 album “Treat Myself.”
08/22/2018
Interview
00:41

CMT CrossroadsS1 E67
Brett Eldredge on Connecting with "Wanna Be That Song"

Brett Eldredge opens up to Meghan Trainor about finding power as a musician when he performs his song "Wanna Be That Song."
08/31/2018
Performance
03:16

CMT CrossroadsS1 E69
Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band - "Keep Me in Mind" (From CMT Crossroads)

Shawn Mendes teams up with Zac Brown Band to perform their flirty hit song "Keep Me in Mind" on CMT Crossroads.
10/10/2018
Performance
04:25

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Motownphilly"

Brett Young and Boyz II Men team up live on stage for a performance of the R&B group's 1991 song "Motownphilly."
03/13/2019
Exclusive
00:40

CMT CrossroadsS1
Shawn Stockman Reveals Why He Joined Boyz II Men

Brett Young finds out why Shawn Stockman joined Boyz II Men and the band names he rejected.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:46

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "In Case You Didn't Know"

Boyz II Men and Brett Young take the stage to perform "In Case You Didn't Know" from Young's 2017 self-titled debut album.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:47

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Water Runs Dry"

Country crooner Brett Young harmonizes with Boyz II Men in a live performance of the R&B group's ballad "Water Runs Dry."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:33

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Here Tonight"

Boyz II Men accompany Brett Young in a live performance of his 2018 hit "Here Tonight."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:40

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "End of the Road"

Country star Brett Young joins Boyz II Men in a soulful live rendition of their classic slow jam "End of the Road."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:38

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Mercy"

Boyz II Men add their signature harmonies to Brett Young's live performance of his 2017 ballad "Mercy."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:04

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Catch"

Brett Young teams up with Boys II Men for a live performance of "Catch" from Young's 2018 album "Ticket to L.A."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:51

CMT CrossroadsS1
Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "I'll Make Love to You"

Country artist Brett Young and Boyz II Men spread some love and roses during their performance of the R&B group's classic ballad "I'll Make Love to You."
03/28/2019