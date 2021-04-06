Country Stars Reveal Their Most Misheard Lyrics

06/04/2021

CMT Music Awards 2021 nominees Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker and Jimmie Allen reveal which of their lyrics fans have screwed up the most over the years.

More

Watching

Exclusive
01:27

Country Stars Reveal Their Most Misheard Lyrics

CMT Music Awards 2021 nominees Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker and Jimmie Allen reveal which of their lyrics fans have screwed up the most over the years.
06/04/2021