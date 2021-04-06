shows
news
Country Stars Reveal Their Most Misheard Lyrics
06/04/2021
CMT Music Awards 2021 nominees Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker and Jimmie Allen reveal which of their lyrics fans have screwed up the most over the years.
Country Stars Reveal Their Most Misheard Lyrics
CMT Music Awards 2021 nominees Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker and Jimmie Allen reveal which of their lyrics fans have screwed up the most over the years.
