Brett Eldredge - "Beat of the Music
07/04/2019
Brett Eldredge brings flirty vibes to the stage as he performs \""Beat of the Music\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
More
Watching
Highlight
04:58
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Wanna Be That Song
Brett Eldredge turns up the passion in his sweet performance of \""Wanna Be That Song\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
03:46
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Lose My Mind
Brett Eldredge sings about a woman who is driving him wild as he performs \""Lose My Mind\"" at the Let Freedom Sing! concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
03:29
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "The Long Way" (Acoustic)
Brett Eldredge wants to know his significant other on a deeper level in his acoustic performance of \""The Long Way\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
04:15
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Don't Ya
Brett Eldredge has his heart set on one special woman in his performance of \""Don't Ya\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
04:25
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Mean to Me
Brett Eldredge isn't afraid to share his feelings as he sings his romantic song \""Mean to Me\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
07:09
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Drunk on Your Love
Brett Eldredge brings summertime vibes to the stage as he sings \""Drunk on Your Love\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
CMT CrossroadsFOR KING + COUNTRY and Jimmie Allen Take the Stage
FOR KING + COUNTRY and Jimmie Allen come together for a night of unforgettable performances on CMT Crossroads, premiering Tuesday, February 28, at 10/9c.
02/15/2023
Trailer
00:15
CMT StorytellersS1 Kelsea Ballerini Shares the Stories Behind Her Songs
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about the process of crafting her biggest hits and performs them live on CMT Storytellers, airing Thursday, February 16, at 10/9c.
02/03/2023
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022