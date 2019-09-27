CMT Crossroads
Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Hangin' On"
Season 1 E 74 • 12/13/2019
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw describe a blossoming romance in their performance of "Hangin' On."
Interview
00:32
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Bonnie Raitt Gushes Over Her Collaboration with Sheryl Crow
Bonnie Raitt tells Sheryl Crow why she was blown away by their song "Live Wire" and the process of working with her and Mavis Staples.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:49
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow Thinks Chris Stapleton Is Carrying the Baton
Sheryl Crow praises Chris Stapleton's work in carrying on the legacy of traditional country music, and he expresses his admiration for her.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:37
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Why Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh's Song Is a Crowd Favorite
Joe Walsh dishes on his funny performance faces and talks to Sheryl Crow about the process of writing "Still the Good Old Days" and how it's become a crowd-pleaser.
09/27/2019
Sneak Peek
04:22
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "I Don't Want to Be"
Chris Young joins Gavin DeGraw for a live performance of DeGraw's hit song "I Don't Want to Be."
12/04/2019
Performance
02:55
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Raised on Country"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw name-drop some of country music's finest as they perform "Raised on Country."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:52
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Sweeter"
Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young realize sometimes the grass really is greener on the other side as they sing "Sweeter."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:07
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "I'm Comin' Over"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw sing about a person struggling to close the door on a relationship in their performance of "I'm Comin' Over."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:44
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Soldier"
Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young get soulful as they sing DeGraw's romantic ballad "Soldier."
12/13/2019
Performance
04:57
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Maybe I'm Amazed"
Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young put their own spin on Paul McCartney's quintessential song "Maybe I'm Amazed."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:24
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Drowning"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw honor a friend gone too soon in their emotional performance of "Drowning."
12/13/2019
Performance
02:57
Performance
04:07
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Not Over You"
Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young sing about the repercussions of a broken heart as they sing "Not Over You."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:39
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - "Graveyard"
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini joins pop star Halsey for a live performance of her hit song "Graveyard," premiering on a new episode of CMT Crossroads on March 25 at 10/9c.
01/22/2020
Performance
03:04
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini - "Homecoming Queen"
Halsey praises Kelsea Ballerini's song "Homecoming Queen" before the two perform it live on CMT Crossroads, premiering March 25 at 10/9c.
03/12/2020
Performance
03:18
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "The Other Girl"
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey perform their song "The Other Girl," which is about two women who learn they're being two-timed by the same man.
03/20/2020
Performance
03:27
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Bad at Love"
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey join forces to perform Halsey's single "Bad at Love," which is about problematic relationships.
03/25/2020
Performance
03:12
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Peter Pan"
Kelsea Ballerini is joined by Halsey for a new rendition of "Peter Pan" from her 2015 album "The First Time."
03/25/2020
Performance
03:17
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Without Me"
Halsey puts a new spin on her 2018 hit "Without Me" with the help of country star Kelsea Ballerini.
03/25/2020
Performance
04:16
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Dreams"
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey perform a cover of Fleetwood Mac's hit "Dreams."
03/25/2020
Performance
04:11
CMT CrossroadsS1 E73Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Colors"
Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Halsey for an acoustic performance of Halsey's emotional single "Colors."
03/25/2020