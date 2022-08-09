Country Salutes a Superstar on CMT Giants: Vince Gill

09/08/2022

The stars of country come out in full force to pay homage to a modern legend on CMT Giants: Vince Gill, premiering Friday, September 16, at 9/8c.

More

Watching

Trailer
00:30

Country Salutes a Superstar on CMT Giants: Vince Gill

The stars of country come out in full force to pay homage to a modern legend on CMT Giants: Vince Gill, premiering Friday, September 16, at 9/8c.
09/08/2022