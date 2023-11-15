Patti LaBelle - "2 Steps Away"

11/15/2023

Patti LaBelle performs her song "2 Steps Away" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.

Performance
03:53

CMT Smashing Glass 2023

11/15/2023
Performance
03:24

The War and Treaty - "On My Own"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

The War and Treaty step onto the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 stage to perform their version of Patti LaBelle's track "On My Own."
11/15/2023
Performance
03:38

Ledisi - "New Attitude"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Ledisi hits the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 stage to perform Patti LaBelle's classic track "New Attitude."
11/15/2023
Performance
02:42

Mickey Guyton - "The Best"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Mickey Guyton steps onto the CMT Smashing Glass 2023 stage and performs Tina Turner's hit track "The Best."
11/15/2023
Performance
02:28

Lucie Silvas – "Nothing Compares 2 U"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Lucie Silvas performs Sinéad O'Connor's moving track "Nothing Compares 2 U" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
02:07

Amber Riley - "Respect"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Amber Riley takes on Aretha Franklin's classic track "Respect" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
04:01

Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Tanya Tucker performs her track "Bring My Flowers Now" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
03:06

Clint Black - "Texas (When I Die)"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Clint Black performs his version of Tanya Tucker's song "Texas (When I Die)" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Performance
02:49

Chris Janson - "It's a Little Too Late"
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Chris Janson performs a cover of Tanya Tucker's song "It's a Little Too Late" at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
11/15/2023
Exclusive
04:00

Patti LaBelle's Career Timeline
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Soul music maven Patti LaBelle reflects on her career, discussing how performing in church helped develop her confidence, her favorite aspects of being in the girl group LaBelle and more.
11/13/2023
Exclusive
04:11

Tanya Tucker's Career Timeline
CMT Smashing Glass 2023

Tanya Tucker shares how her father helped guide her musical talent, why she wanted to explore other genres, and how working with Brandi Carlisle and Shooter Jennings impacted her career.
11/13/2023
