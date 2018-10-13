CMT Music Videos
Chuck Wicks - "Better Than Flowers"
10/11/2018
Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin stars in Chuck Wicks's music video "Better Than Flowers," directed by Marcel Chagnon.
Music Video
04:07
CMT Music VideosKelleigh Bannen - "Happy Birthday"
In this music video directed by Evan Kaufmann, Kelleigh Bannen performs "Happy Birthday."
10/13/2018
Music Video
03:27
CMT Music VideosJohn Prine - "Summer's End"
In this music video directed by Kerrin Sheldon and Elaine McMillion Sheldon, John Prine performs "Summer's End" from his album "The Tree of Forgiveness."
10/03/2018
Music Video
04:02
CMT Music VideosDelta Rae - "Do You Ever Dream?"
Delta Rae performs the song "Do You Ever Dream?" in this scenic music video, which was filmed in Iceland and directed by Law.
10/03/2018
Music Video
03:06
CMT Music VideosAnna Vaus - "Day Job"
In this music video directed by Jacob Vaus, Anna Vaus performs "Day Job" from her EP " The California Kid."
10/04/2018
Music Video
04:36
CMT Music VideosBlake Shelton - "Turnin' Me On" (Live at Henson Recording Studios)
Directed by Adam Rothlein, Blake Shelton performs "Turnin' Me On" from his album "Texoma Shore" live at the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.
10/05/2018
Highlight
03:13
CMT Music VideosRaeLynn - "Tailgate"
In this music video directed by P. Tracy, RaeLynn performs "Tailgate."
10/08/2018
Music Video
03:17
CMT Music VideosOlivia Lane - "You Got Me"
In this music video directed by Matt DeLisi, Olivia Lane performs "You Got Me."
10/08/2018
Music Video
04:17
CMT Music VideosEmily West featuring Whiskey Wolves of the West - "Out of Sight (Out of Mind)"
Country singer Emily West and the Whiskey Wolves of the West perform "Out of Sight (Out of Mind)" in a video directed by Jeremy Ryan.
10/08/2018
Music Video
03:25
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "F-150"
Country singer Jenna Paulette performs her song “F-150” in a video directed by Zach Dyer.
10/09/2018
Music Video
03:34
CMT Music VideosCody Johnson - "On My Way to You"
In this music video directed by Sean Hagwell, Cody Johnson performs "On My Way to You."
10/10/2018
Music Video
03:21
CMT Music VideosHarper Grae - "Monster"
In this music video directed by Harper Grae, Shelley Steel and Kim Neumann, Harper Grae performs "Monster" from her album "Buck Moon Medleys."
10/15/2018
Music Video
02:39
CMT Music VideosCale Dodds - "What We Gonna Do About It"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Cale Dodds lives in the moment as he performs "What We Gonna Do About It."
10/16/2018
Music Video
03:18
CMT Music VideosSundance Head - "Leave Her Wild"
In this music video directed by Cole Claassen, Sundance Head performs the song "Leave Her Wild" from his album "Stained Glass and Neon."
10/19/2018
Music Video
04:27
CMT Music VideosChris Lane - "I Don't Know About You"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Chris Lane performs "I Don't Know About You" from his album "Laps Around the Sun."
10/20/2018
Music Video
03:12
CMT Music VideosTenille Arts - “I Hate This”
In this music video directed by Todd Cassetty, Tenille Arts performs her single “I Hate This.”
10/22/2018
Music Video
03:30
CMT Music VideosWalker Montgomery - "Just Say When"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Walker Montgomery performs "Just Say When" from his debut EP "Simple Town."
10/23/2018
Music Video
03:13
CMT Music VideosMignon - "If You Ain't There"
In this music video directed by Cody Woodside, Mignon puts love above everything else as she performs her song "If You Ain't There."
10/23/2018
Music Video
02:57
CMT Music VideosAlex Stern - “Fingers Crossed”
In this music video directed by Josh Lockhart, Alex Stern performs her single “Fingers Crossed.”
10/23/2018
Music Video
03:25
CMT Music VideosMatt Stell - “Prayed for You”
In this music video directed by Mike Dearing, Matt Stell performs his single “Prayed for You” from his debut EP “Last of the Best.”
10/23/2018