CATCH EVERY GUITAR RIFF ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Giants: Vince Gill
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Giants: Vince Gill
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Chris Young and Kane Brown - "Famous Friends"
06/09/2021
CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown joins Chris Young for a performance of their track "Famous Friends" at the 2021 show.
More
Watching
Performance
02:42
Chris Young and Kane Brown - "Famous Friends"
CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown joins Chris Young for a performance of their track "Famous Friends" at the 2021 show.
06/09/2021
You may also like
3 Videos
Trailer
01:30
1923
The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022