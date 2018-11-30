CMT Music Videos

Sahara Rain - "Sticks and Stones"

12/03/2018

Sahara Rain takes on cyberbullying in her music video for "Sticks and Stones" directed by Peter Zavadil.

03:25

Jenna Paulette - "F-150"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "F-150" in this Zach Dyer-directed music video.
11/30/2018
03:30

Jenna Paulette - "Slow Dancing on the Moon"

In this Zach Dyer-directed music video, Jenna Paulette performs her song "Slow Dancing on the Moon."
11/30/2018
03:37

Jenna Paulette - "Shooting Stars"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "Shooting Stars" in this music video directed by Zach Dyer.
11/30/2018
03:16

Lucie Silvas - “Kite”

Country artist Lucie Silvas performs “Kite,” the lead single from her 2018 album “E.G.O.”
11/30/2018
04:18

Westside Cast featuring Alexandra Kay, Taz Zavala and Pia Toscano - “Champagne High”

The cast of Netflix’s unscripted series “Westside” shares a glimpse into the highs and lows of pursuing their Hollywood dreams in this music video for “Champagne High.”
11/30/2018
02:43

Tracy Lawrence - "Frozen in Time"

Tracy Lawrence gets festive in this music video for "Frozen in Time" directed by Carl Diebold.
11/30/2018
04:39

for KING & COUNTRY - “Little Drummer Boy”

for KING & COUNTRY puts a new spin on a holiday classic in this live performance music video of “Little Drummer Boy” directed by Ben Smallbone.
11/30/2018
03:18

Nick Wayne - "If You Ever Wanna"

In this music video directed by Alex Ferrari, Nick Wayne hits the road with his single "If You Ever Wanna" from his album "Two Sides."
12/03/2018
03:37

Gretchen Wilson - "Stacy"

Country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson performs "Stacy," a track off her album "Ready to Get Rowdy."
12/03/2018
02:50

Brett Eldredge featuring Meghan Trainor - "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (from CMT Crossroads)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor heat up the holidays with their flirty performance of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" during their edition of CMT Crossroads.
12/03/2018
04:57

03:28

Sammy Arriaga - "WTH"

In this music video directed by Dylan Rucker, Sammy Arriaga experiences the ups and downs of love while performing his single "WTH."
12/04/2018
03:25

Emily Ann Roberts - "I've Got Forever"

Emily Ann Roberts wears her heart on her sleeve in this romantic music video for her song "I've Got Forever."
12/04/2018
03:52

Hannah Bethel - "Train"

In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Hannah Bethel dreams of a life without limits as she performs "Train."
12/04/2018
03:39

Nora Collins - "Plain Jane"

In this music video directed by Jason Lee Denton, Nora Collins performs "Plain Jane" from her album "Strings."
12/06/2018
02:38

Brett Eldredge - "The First Noel"

Brett Eldredge reimagines a Christmas classic in this music video for his song "The First Noel" directed by Reid Long.
12/10/2018
03:37

Ruston Kelly - “Faceplant”

Country newcomer Ruston Kelly wrestles with personal demons in the video for his song “Faceplant.”
12/11/2018
04:52

Ruston Kelly - “Big Brown Bus”

In the video for his song "Big Brown Bus," rising country star Ruston Kelly visits the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, TN.
12/11/2018
02:48

Ruston Kelly - “Jericho”

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly shares scenes from Nashville as he performs “Jericho,” a track from his debut album “Dying Star.”
12/11/2018
04:53

Bill Anderson - "Waffle House Christmas"

Bill Anderson rings in the holidays with his own unique traditions in this music video for "Waffle House Christmas," directed by Lee Willard.
12/11/2018
02:59

The Belles - "Didn't Break Mine"

Mother-daughter country duo The Belles refuses to shed any tears in the music video for their song “Didn’t Break Mine.”
12/18/2018
Trailer
00:15

CMT CrossroadsS21
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for Crossroads

The voice of Led Zeppelin and one of bluegrass' brightest stars reunite for another night of music and magic on Crossroads: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, airing November 29 at 9/8c.
11/18/2022