Karen Waldrup - "Sometimes He Does"

11/27/2018

In this music video directed by Billy Brown, Karen Waldrup performs "Sometimes He Does" from her album "Justified."

Performance
03:06

Queeva - "Stand Out"

Queeva performs the song "Stand Out" in this music video directed by Stephen Shepherd.
11/12/2018
Performance
03:32

Ruston Kelly - "Son Of A Highway Daughter"

Former competitive skater Ruston Kelly returns to the ice in this music video for his song “Son of a Highway Daughter” directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King.
11/12/2018
Performance
05:08

Blackberry Smoke featuring Amanda Shires - "You Got Lucky”

Blackberry Smoke joins forces with Amanda Shires for a live in-studio performance of “You Got Lucky” in this music video.
11/15/2018
Performance
05:53

Margo Price - "All American Made"

In this music video directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch and Carlos Lopez Estrada, Margo Price performs “All American Made” from her second studio album of the same name.
11/15/2018
Performance
03:43

Stephanie Quayle - "Ugly"

In this music video directed by Jeff Johnson, Stephanie Quayle sends a powerful message about self-love with “Ugly” from her album “Love the Way You See Me.”
11/16/2018
Performance
02:44

Chris Janson - "It Is Christmas"

In this music video for “It Is Christmas” directed by Justin Key, Chris Janson celebrates the holidays surrounded by friends and family.
11/19/2018
Performance
04:03

Corey Smith - "Honky Tonkin' in My Blood"

In this music video directed by Abijeet Achar, Corey Smith performs “Honky Tonkin’ in My Blood” from the Great Wide Underground project.
11/21/2018
Performance
03:32

Gibson Brothers - “Everybody Hurts”

The Gibson Brothers reimagine R.E.M.’s iconic song “Everybody Hurts” in this music video directed by George Salisbury.
11/21/2018
Music Video
03:15

Jenny Tolman - “Rock & Roll to My Country Soul”

Country songstress Jenny Tolman pays tribute to classic rock influences in the video for her song “Rock & Roll to My Country Soul.”
11/26/2018
Performance
03:49

Cledus T. Judd - "Gotta Pee"

Cledus T. Judd must drive passengers with small bladders in the video for his song "Gotta Pee," which was directed by Josh McComas.
11/27/2018
Performance
03:59

Performance
02:33

Post Monroe - "No More"

In this music video directed by Jacob Moyer, Post Monroe performs "No More" as they reflect on a relationship that's met its demise.
11/28/2018
Performance
04:05

Rachel Reinert - "Dark Star"

In this music video directed by Jeremiah Dunlap, Rachel Reinert knows the best is yet to come as she performs "Dark Star."
11/29/2018
Performance
04:17

Bailey Bryan - “Songbird”

Bailey Bryan reflects on her place in the world in this music video for her single “Songbird.”
11/30/2018
Performance
03:25

Jenna Paulette - "F-150"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "F-150" in this Zach Dyer-directed music video.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:30

Jenna Paulette - "Slow Dancing on the Moon"

In this Zach Dyer-directed music video, Jenna Paulette performs her song "Slow Dancing on the Moon."
11/30/2018
Performance
03:37

Jenna Paulette - "Shooting Stars"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "Shooting Stars" in this music video directed by Zach Dyer.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:16

Lucie Silvas - “Kite”

Country artist Lucie Silvas performs “Kite,” the lead single from her 2018 album “E.G.O.”
11/30/2018
Performance
04:18

Westside Cast featuring Alexandra Kay, Taz Zavala and Pia Toscano - “Champagne High”

The cast of Netflix’s unscripted series “Westside” shares a glimpse into the highs and lows of pursuing their Hollywood dreams in this music video for “Champagne High.”
11/30/2018
Performance
02:43

Tracy Lawrence - "Frozen in Time"

Tracy Lawrence gets festive in this music video for "Frozen in Time" directed by Carl Diebold.
11/30/2018
Performance
04:39

for KING & COUNTRY - “Little Drummer Boy”

for KING & COUNTRY puts a new spin on a holiday classic in this live performance music video of “Little Drummer Boy” directed by Ben Smallbone.
11/30/2018
