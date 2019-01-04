Do Brooks & Dunn Have New Music in the Works?

04/01/2019

Out of retirement and onstage together again, Brooks & Dunn weigh in on whether they'll be writing any new music.

More

Watching

Interview
00:38

Do Brooks & Dunn Have New Music in the Works?

Out of retirement and onstage together again, Brooks & Dunn weigh in on whether they'll be writing any new music.
04/01/2019