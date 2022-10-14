Alan Jackson - "Chattahoochee"
10/14/2022
Alan Jackson performs his classic party anthem "Chattahoochee" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
Performance
03:21
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCody Johnson - "Human"
Cody Johnson takes the spotlight at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 to perform his thoughtful track "Human."
10/14/2022
Performance
03:52
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCrystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright - "Coal Miner's Daughter"
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright pay tribute to their late sister Loretta Lynn with their cover of her classic track "Coal Miner's Daughter" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
10/14/2022
Performance
02:48
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"
Kane Brown performs his toe-tapping country-rock track "Like I Love Country Music" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:26
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutLainey Wilson - "Heart Like a Truck"
Lainey Wilson performs her soulful single "Heart Like a Truck" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:22
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutRiley Green - "The Kind of Love We Make"
Riley Green takes the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 stage to perform the Luke Combs track "The Kind of Love We Make."
10/14/2022
Performance
03:46
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCarly Pearce - "29"
Carly Pearce performs her emotional track "29" on the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 stage.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:09
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutWalker Hayes featuring Ciara - "Y'all Life"
Walker Hayes and Ciara take the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 stage to perform a remixed version of his upbeat track "Y'all Life."
10/14/2022
Performance
04:06
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKenny Chesney - "Beer in Mexico"
Hitmaker Kenny Chesney closes out the CMT Music Awards 2022 with a performance of his classic song "Beer in Mexico."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutMiranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"
Female Video of the Year winner Miranda Lambert ponders the life of an outlaw in her performance of "If I Was a Cowboy," live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:19
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKane Brown - "One Mississippi"
Cohost Kane Brown sings his hit "One Mississippi" live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:30
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutJimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town - "Pray"
Jimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town get together at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform their song "Pray."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:44
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutThe Judds - "Love Can Build a Bridge"
Iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds reunite at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform their 1990s classic "Love Can Build a Bridge" in their first TV performance in 20 years.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:42
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"
Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson performs "'Til You Can't," his tune about seizing the moment, in the heart of downtown Nashville.
04/11/2022
Performance
02:49
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutMaren Morris and Ryan Hurd - "I Can't Love You Anymore"
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd take the stage at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to sing "I Can't Love You Anymore" from Morris's album "Humble Quest."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKelsea Ballerini - "Heartfirst"
Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini takes a break from hosting the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform her song "Heartfirst."
04/11/2022
Performance
02:54
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutGabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"
Gabby Barrett performs her 2020 tune "Pick Me Up" from the album "Goldmine" live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutWalker Hayes - "AA"
Singer-songwriter Walker Hayes performs his reflective song "AA" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
04:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutJason Aldean and Bryan Adams - "Heaven"
Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean takes the stage with Canadian rocker Bryan Adams to perform a cover of Adams’s 1985 power ballad "Heaven."
04/11/2022