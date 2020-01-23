CMT Digital Originals
Hit Story: Matt Stell - "Prayed for You"
05/12/2020
Matt Stell talks about writing his hit country song "Prayed for You" with Ash Bowers and Allison Veltz, Savannah Chrisley's involvement in the music video and more.
Interview
03:30
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
Tanya Tucker recalls how Brandi Carlile helped her complete her 2019 hit "Bring My Flowers Now" and explains how she found the right horse for the song's music video.
01/23/2020
Interview
03:49
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Clint Black - "Killin' Time"
Clint Black recalls the moment he and "Killin' Time" co-writer Hayden Nicholas came up with the titular line in his 1989 hit single while driving to a $50 gig in Houston.
01/30/2020
Exclusive
01:48
CMT Digital OriginalsCountry Artists Play a Game of Tan-Yah or Tan-Nah
CMT Next Women of Country alums Aubrie Sellers, Hailey Whitters, Walker County, Erin Enderlin and Madison Kozak put their knowledge of Tanya Tucker's songs to the test.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
02:21
CMT Digital OriginalsWhere in the World Is Matt Stell?
Singer-songwriter Matt Stell follows clues and guesses where he might be in a game inspired by his single "Everywhere But On."
05/12/2020
Exclusive
03:00
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Ingrid Andress - "More Hearts Than Mine"
Ingrid Andress tries to categorize her song "More Hearts Than Mine," talks about the origin of her poignant ballad and recalls the emotional (and chilly) music video shoot.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
03:47
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Gabby Barrett talks about shaking up the country breakup song with a karmic twist on her crossover hit "I Hope" and getting the star treatment while filming the music video.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
03:48
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Carly Pearce & Lee Brice - "I Hope You're Happy Now"
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice reveal details behind their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," including Carly's famous writing partner and Lee's unconventional recording studio.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
02:47
CMT Digital OriginalsThe Cadillac Three Play What the Fuzz
Fresh off the release of their "Country Fuzz" album, the trio (Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray and Neil Mason) hilariously try to blindly guess what their hands are touching.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
03:05
CMT Digital OriginalsGet Reel with RaeLynn
RaeLynn tells the story behind the pool party-themed music video for her upbeat breakup song "Bra Off," then reveals the one male country star she wanted in the pool with her.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
02:35
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Trisha Yearwood - "She's in Love with the Boy"
Trisha Yearwood recalls how two Garths and a last-minute tweak to the lyrics of her 1991 hit song "She's in Love with the Boy" made it the perfect anthem for little girls.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
03:31
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Old Dominion - "One Man Band"
Old Dominion explains how a simple phrase overheard on a bus led them to write one of their fastest-moving hits.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:19
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Dan + Shay - "Speechless"
Dan + Shay wrote "Speechless" from a personal place -- their wives inspired the lyrics -- but hard work in the studio made the message of the song universal.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:00
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Jon Pardi - "Heartache Medication"
Jon Pardi wrote "Heartache Medication" as a tribute to country music heroes like Alan Jackson and Keith Whitley, but he didn't expect it to be the lead single for his album.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
01:51
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Trisha Yearwood - "Every Girl in This Town"
Trisha Yearwood hoped to cheer on young people looking for their purpose with "Every Girl in This Town," but she also cared about the approval of her session musicians.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:24
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Lady Antebellum - "What If I Never Get Over You"
Lady Antebellum discusses recording their song "What If I Never Get Over You," working with producer Dann Huff and how the track reminds them of their early days.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
03:16
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Delta Dawn"
Country icon Tanya Tucker describes recording her 1972 hit song "Delta Dawn" with legendary producer Billy Sherrill and how the song changed her life.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
08:59
CMT Digital OriginalsOn the Road with Little Big Town
Little Big Town celebrates Valentine's Day with their families, talks about their album "Nightfall," picks their wardrobe and meets fans prior to their concert in Cincinnati.
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:17
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Carrie Underwood - "Southbound"
Carrie Underwood reflects on writing her song "Southbound" with David Garcia and Josh Miller, the recording process and how the track fits her album "Cry Pretty."
05/19/2020
Exclusive
02:02
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Runaway June - "Buy My Own Drinks"
Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June reveal the message of "Buy My Own Drinks" and the lyric that gets the biggest crowd reaction at shows.
05/19/2020