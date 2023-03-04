CMT Music Videos
Nathan Graham - "Pride"
Season 1 • 09/15/2023
Nathan Graham hits the studio in the music video for his song "Pride," a rollicking country-rock jam about letting one's pride get the best of them in a relationship.
Performance
03:40
Jackson Dean - "Fearless"CMT Music Videos
Jackson Dean takes a walk on the wild side of life in the music video for "Fearless," a song about how love brings out his vulnerable side.
04/03/2023
Performance
02:44
MaRynn Taylor - "Make You Mine"CMT Music Videos
MaRynn Taylor can't wait to give her whole heart to her enchanting new love interest in the cheerful visualizer for her new song "Make You Mine."
04/04/2023
Performance
02:44
Emily Ann Roberts - "He Set Her Off"CMT Music Videos
Emily Ann Roberts gets her hair done as she tells of a woman scorned and out for revenge in the music video for her song "He Set Her Off."
04/25/2023
Performance
03:38
Christian Lopez - "Girl & a Gun"CMT Music Videos
Christian Lopez explores Hollywood and the California desert while reflecting on the woman he loves in the video for "Girl & a Gun."
05/12/2023
Performance
02:54
Lindsay Ell - "Sweet Spot"CMT Music Videos
Lindsay Ell works her magic on the guitar as she sets the stage for a colorful, chilled-out performance of her track "Sweet Spot."
05/10/2023
Performance
03:00
Roman Alexander - "One Tequila"CMT Music Videos
Roman Alexander is a secret agent on a mission who finds himself having an action-packed night out in the video for "One Tequila."
05/23/2023
Performance
03:12
Haley Mae Campbell and Julia Cole - "20Something"CMT Music Videos
Haley Mae Campbell and Julia Cole channel "Two Broke Girls" characters as they reflect on the good and the bad times of youth in "20Something."
08/02/2023
Performance
02:55
Camille Parker - "Heartless"CMT Music Videos
Camille Parker of the CMT Next Woman of Country Class of 2022 shows off her talents in her drama-filled video for "Heartless," where she admits to following a bad boy into major trouble.
08/07/2023
Performance
03:28
Gwen Levey and The Breakdown - "Barefoot & Pregnant"CMT Music Videos
Gwen Levey and The Breakdown consider the future of reproductive rights in this video for "Barefoot & Pregnant."
09/11/2023
Performance
04:40
Wade Bowen - "Lovin' Not Leavin'"CMT Music Videos
Wade Bowen lays out all the reasons why he's ready to commit as he looks out over open fields in his "Lovin' Not Leavin'" music video.
09/13/2023
Performance
03:13
Performance
03:10
Preston D Barnes "Heart Breaks Better That Way"CMT Music Videos
Preston D Barnes and Moriah Domby take a somber road trip together as lovers on the verge of breaking up in their soulful track "Heart Breaks Better That Way."
09/20/2023
Performance
03:21
Stephanie Urbina Jones & Wendy Moten - "Rhinestone Cowgirl"CMT Music Videos
Stephanie Urbina Jones is joined by the Honky Tonk Mariachi and Wendy Moten as she reflects on her dreams of stardom with their updated Glen Campbell cover track "Rhinestone Cowgirl."
Performance
03:10
Dee White - "Wagon Girl"CMT Music Videos
Dee White, CMT's Next Up Now artist for October, just can't say no to his fickle ex, no matter how (literally) small she makes him feel in the music video for his song "Wagon Girl."
10/17/2023
Performance
02:52
Sophia Scott - "Watering Roses"CMT Music Videos
Sophia Scott confronts heartbreak head-on as she brings her ballad-weaving skills to the video for her song "Watering Roses."
10/25/2023
Performance
03:34
Jenny Tolman - "Timbuktu"CMT Music VideosS1
Singer-songwriter Jenny Tolman narrates the story of a struggling war veteran and his family in the music video for her heartfelt song "Timbuktu."
11/13/2023
