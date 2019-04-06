shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Carrie Underwood Is Never Too Busy for the CMT Music Awards
06/04/2019
Carrie Underwood talks about taking a break from her busy schedule to perform at the Nashville Parthenon for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
More
Watching
Interview
01:31
Carrie Underwood Is Never Too Busy for the CMT Music Awards
Carrie Underwood talks about taking a break from her busy schedule to perform at the Nashville Parthenon for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
06/04/2019