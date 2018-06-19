CMT Music Videos
Filmore - "Slower"
07/30/2018
Filmore performs "Slower" in this music video directed by Dusty Barker.
03:46
CMT Music VideosDillon Carmichael - "It's Simple"
In this music video directed by Clay Riley Hassler, country artist Dillon Carmichael preforms "It’s Simple" off of his debut album "Hell on an Angel."
06/19/2018
Music Video
02:57
CMT Music VideosAdam Rutledge - "Love Kickin' In"
Adam Rutledge performs "Love Kickin' In" from his album "Runway."
06/25/2018
Music Video
03:25
CMT Music VideosTegan Marie - "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry"
In this music video directed by Veronica Zelle, Tegan Marie performs "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry."
06/29/2018
Highlight
03:36
CMT Music VideosMatt Stillwell - "Hot Minute"
Country star Matt Stillwell reflects on a fleeting relationship in the video for his song "Hot Minute."
07/03/2018
Music Video
02:23
CMT Music VideosJohn Prine - "Knockin' on Your Screen Door"
Country legend John Prine performs "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" in this video, which features appearances by Dan Auerbach, Jason Isbell, Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson.
07/11/2018
Music Video
03:42
CMT Music VideosCorey Smith - "Halfway Home"
Singer-songwriter Corey Smith uses actual home movies in his video for "Halfway Home."
07/18/2018
Music Video
02:43
CMT Music VideosNatalie Stovall - "Can't Love You No More"
Country star Natalie Stovall gives a live performance of her song "Can't Love You No More."
07/23/2018
Music Video
03:12
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "Uber Driver"
In this music video directed by Andrea Schollnick, Faren Rachels performs "Uber Driver."
07/24/2018
Music Video
04:01
CMT Music VideosCledus T. Judd - “(Weight’s Goin) Up Down, Up Down”
Country parody artist Cledus T. Judd struggles to find balance in the video for his song “(Weight’s Goin) Up Down, Up Down.”
07/25/2018
Music Video
02:45
CMT Music VideosKalie Shorr - "Candy"
In this music video, Kalie Shorr performs "Candy."
07/30/2018
Music Video
02:58
CMT Music VideosScotty McCreery - "This Is It"
Scotty McCreery celebrates marital bliss in this music video for "This Is It" from his album "Seasons Change."
07/30/2018
Music Video
03:01
CMT Music VideosEric Dodd - "The Reason"
In this music video directed by Elliott Eicheldinger, Eric Dodd performs "The Reason."
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:14
CMT Music VideosLena Stone - "Running Out of Red Lights"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney and Erika Rock, Lena Stone performs "Running Out of Red Lights" from her self-titled EP.
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:53
CMT Music VideosRachel Wammack - "Damage"
In this music video directed by Dani Condon, Rachel Wammack performs "Damage" from her self-titled EP.
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:13
CMT Music VideosHarper Grae - "Bloodline"
Harper Grae traces her family history in the music video for "Bloodline" directed by Robby Stevens and Alexander Jeffery.
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:37
CMT Music VideosBrinley Addington - "No Thanks"
Brinley Addington performs the song "No Thanks" from his album "Songs from a Bar."
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:45
CMT Music VideosSam Williams (Feat. The Local Honeys) - “The Lost Grandchild’s Plea”
With accompaniment from The Local Honeys, country musician Sam Williams sings an ode to his legendary grandparents Hank and Audrey Williams.
08/02/2018
Music Video
03:54
CMT Music VideosJenny Leigh - "Talk Myself Out"
In this music video directed by Tracy Facelli, Jenny Leigh performs "Talk Myself Out."
08/03/2018
Music Video
04:13
CMT Music VideosRachel Reinert - "Cool"
Country star Rachel Reinert performs her song "Cool" in this music video directed by Elizabeth Olmstead.
08/06/2018