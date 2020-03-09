Overtime - Judges' Showcase
09/28/2021
Kelli and Judy discuss the season premiere, including the training camp's return to the field, Maddie's retirement and Daphne's knee injury; then Claire takes the Star Spotlight.
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosLJ - "Preachin'"
Texas-bred singer-songwriter LJ sings about finding a love that's like preaching to the choir in the music video for her 2020 song "Preachin'."
09/03/2020
Performance
03:13
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "All of the Boys"
Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones treks around the backwoods in the music video for her song "All of the Boys\"" off her 2019 EP "Chasin' Me."
09/17/2020
Exclusive
16:43
Meet the 2020 Hopefuls
Women aspiring to be Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders remotely audition for the squad, sharing a bit about themselves and showing off their impressive moves.
11/24/2020
Highlight
02:44
E3The Vets Enter the Training Bubble with Something to Prove
With plenty of experience under their belts, the 29 veterans return to training camp with every intention of showing Kelli and Judy they deserve one of the 36 spots on the squad.
12/08/2020
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosJosh Dorr - "Girl Talk"
Josh Dorr plays guitar and cozies up to his partner in the video for his 2020 single "Girl Talk."
01/07/2021
Highlight
02:22
E8The Squad Performs the Signature Dance for the First Time
After making it through the auditioning and training process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the dancers perform the team's signature pre-game routine for the first time as a squad.
01/12/2021
Performance
03:59
CMT Music VideosStrung Like a Horse - "Till the Wheels Fall Off"
Strung Like a Horse face a series of mishaps as they bike through town in the music video for "Till the Wheels Fall Off."
03/03/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosThe Kentucky Gentlemen - "Vibin'"
Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen uncork some good vibes in the music video for their song "Vibin'."
03/26/2021
Performance
04:24
CMT Music VideosRandy Rogers Band and La Maquinaria Nortena - "Chupacabra"
In the video for "Chupacabra," Randy Rogers recalls the night he and his band stumbled on a new groove with its own signature dance.
05/05/2021
Performance
02:42
CMT Music VideosKaylee Rose - "Greenville"
Miami singer-songwriter Kaylee Rose is unsure where her relationship is headed in the music video for her single "Greenville."
06/29/2021
Performance
04:23
CMT Music VideosLeigh Nash & Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Made For This"
Wife and husband duo Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. weather through the highs and lows of love in their music video for "Made for This."
07/23/2021
Exclusive
07:36
Exclusive
08:18
Overtime - Call the Medic!
Kelli and Judy discuss Kya's perfectionism and Daphne's devastating second knee injury, and KayDianna takes the Star Spotlight.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
10:31
Overtime - Social Media Dilemma
Kelli and Judy comment on the energizing effect of Denise Dicharry's choreography, Cailey's graceful exit, Ava's questionable social media posts, and an emotional uniform fitting day.
10/12/2021
Exclusive
11:24
Overtime - Stomp the Roach!
Kelli and Judy break down the hardest things about learning the official entrance routine, the magic of the rookie locker room, the nerves associated with the famous jump splits and more.
10/27/2021
Exclusive
12:12
Overtime - I've Heard Rumors...
Kelli and Judy highlight the most dramatic transformations from makeover day, discuss Lisa's emotional decision to leave camp, and talk with Gina about being named point of the triangle.
11/08/2021
Exclusive
08:27
Overtime - You Are Wasting Our Time!
Judy and Kelli share their thoughts on one of the hopefuls auditioning for The Rockettes, making their final cuts to the team and the excitement when the dancers get their custom boots.
11/15/2021
