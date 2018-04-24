CMT Music Videos
The Young Fables - "Half as Good"
05/30/2018
In this music video directed by Leland Herzog, The Young Fables perform "Half as Good" from their album "Old Songs."
CMT Music VideosJulia Cole - "Priority"
In this music video directed by Julia Cole and Sam Dobbs, Cole performs "Priority" from her album "Priority (Acoustic Mixtape)."
04/24/2018
Music Video
03:22
CMT Music VideosMakayla Lynn - "Joyride"
In this music video directed by Scott Simpson, Makayla Lynn performs "Joyride" from her album "On a Dare and a Prayer."
04/24/2018
Highlight
02:55
CMT Music VideosJake Rose - "Sleeves"
In this music video directed by Marcel, Jake Rose performs "Sleeves" from his "Family EP."
04/24/2018
Highlight
04:02
CMT Music VideosAdam Doleac - "Bigger Than Us"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Adam Doleac performs "Bigger Than Us" from his self-titled EP.
04/24/2018
Highlight
03:04
CMT Music VideosJoLivi - "Vinyl"
In this music video directed by Brian Vaughan, JoLivi performs "Vinyl."
05/03/2018
Highlight
03:10
CMT Music VideosMichael Ray - "Get to You"
Michael Ray preforms "Get to You," the first single off his second studio album, "Amos."
05/08/2018
Music Video
03:33
CMT Music VideosNora Collins - "Who Knows Who"
In this video directed by Slater Goodson, Nora Collins performs her single "Who Knows Who."
05/10/2018
Highlight
03:25
CMT Music VideosLainey Wilson - "Workin' Overtime"
In this music video directed by Jessica Steddom, Lainey Wilson performs the song "Workin' Overtime" from her self-titled EP.
05/18/2018
Music Video
04:20
CMT Music VideosZach DuBois - "Pray for Rain"
In this music video directed by Ryan Blaske, Zach DuBois performs "Pray for Rain" from his album "Flaneur."
05/21/2018
Highlight
03:08
CMT Music VideosMadeline Merlo - "Neon Love"
In this music video directed by Rami Mikhail, Madeline Merlo performs "Neon Love."
05/23/2018
Highlight
03:42
04:04
CMT Music VideosGranville Automatic - "A Little of Both"
In this music video directed by the artist, Granville Automatic performs "A Little of Both" from their album "Radio Hymns."
06/01/2018
Music Video
03:45
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Drunk Girl"
In this music video directed by Jeff Venable, Chris Janson performs "Drunk Girl" from his album "Everybody."
06/04/2018
Highlight
03:28
CMT Music VideosAmerican Aquarium - "Tough Folks"
In this music video directed by Tim Hardiman, American Aquarium performs "Tough Folks" from their album "Things Change."
06/05/2018
Music Video
04:12
CMT Music VideosWilliam Prince - "Breathless"
In this music video, William Prince performs the single "Breathless" from his album "Earthly Days."
06/12/2018
Music Video
03:52
CMT Music VideosElise Davis - "Don't Bring Me Flowers"
In this music video directed by Jason Alan Morant, Elise Davis performs "Don't Bring Me Flowers" from her album "Cactus."
06/13/2018
Music Video
03:16
CMT Music VideosAbi - "A Day Without"
In this music video directed by Daniel Carberry, Abi performs "A Day Without."
06/14/2018
Highlight
03:17
CMT Music VideosSierra Black - "Make It Easy"
In this music video directed by The Film Poets, country star Sierra Black performs her song "Make It Easy."
06/19/2018
Highlight
04:12
CMT Music VideosOlivia Ooms - "Thoughts of You"
Singer Olivia Ooms performs "Thoughts of You" in this music video directed by Ooms and David Javier.
06/19/2018
Highlight
03:46
CMT Music VideosDillon Carmichael - "It's Simple"
In this music video directed by Clay Riley Hassler, country artist Dillon Carmichael preforms "It’s Simple" off of his debut album "Hell on an Angel."
06/19/2018