CMT Crossroads

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for Crossroads

Season 21 • 11/18/2022

The voice of Led Zeppelin and one of bluegrass' brightest stars reunite for another night of music and magic on Crossroads: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, airing November 29 at 9/8c.

More

Watching

Performance
03:04

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini - "Homecoming Queen"

Halsey praises Kelsea Ballerini's song "Homecoming Queen" before the two perform it live on CMT Crossroads, premiering March 25 at 10/9c.
03/12/2020
Performance
03:18

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "The Other Girl"

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey perform their song "The Other Girl," which is about two women who learn they're being two-timed by the same man.
03/20/2020
Performance
03:27

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Bad at Love"

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey join forces to perform Halsey's single "Bad at Love," which is about problematic relationships.
03/25/2020
Performance
03:12

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Peter Pan"

Kelsea Ballerini is joined by Halsey for a new rendition of "Peter Pan" from her 2015 album "The First Time."
03/25/2020
Performance
03:17

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Without Me"

Halsey puts a new spin on her 2018 hit "Without Me" with the help of country star Kelsea Ballerini.
03/25/2020
Performance
04:16

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Dreams"

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey perform a cover of Fleetwood Mac's hit "Dreams."
03/25/2020
Performance
04:11

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Colors"

Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Halsey for an acoustic performance of Halsey's emotional single "Colors."
03/25/2020
Performance
03:16

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Miss Me More"

Halsey joins Kelsea Ballerini for a celebration of empowerment during a performance of Ballerini's hit "Miss Me More."
03/25/2020
Interview
00:52

CMT CrossroadsS1 E73
Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Compare Nashville Firsts

While chatting about playing Nashville, Halsey reminisces about her debut at the Cannery Ballroom and Kelsea Ballerini dishes on selling out the Ryman Auditorium.
03/26/2020
Sneak Peek
04:09

CMT CrossroadsS20 E1
Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price Perform "Twinkle Twinkle"

Country-soul singers Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price team up for a rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle" on the new edition of CMT Crossroads, premiering March 26 at 10/9c.
03/25/2021
Trailer
00:15

CMT CrossroadsS21
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for Crossroads

The voice of Led Zeppelin and one of bluegrass' brightest stars reunite for another night of music and magic on Crossroads: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, airing November 29 at 9/8c.
11/18/2022