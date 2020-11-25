CMT Music Videos
Chapel Hart - "I Will Follow"
02/05/2021
Chapel Hart sings about following your dreams in the music video for their song "I Will Follow," featuring footage from their lives on the road.
Performance
03:33
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Sand Paper"
Cassadee Pope laments about the expectations to change who she is in this music video for "Sand Paper"" directed by Lee Goff.
11/25/2020
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosRyan Kinder featuring Sykamore - "Doing Fine"
When it comes to breakups, Ryan Kinder and Sykamore prove that misery loves company in the music video for their song "Doing Fine," directed by Benjamin Clyde.
12/01/2020
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosEverette - "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot"
The guys of Everette reminisce about growing up in a small town in the music video for their song "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot," directed by William Hamilton.
12/03/2020
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosStephanie Owens - "Mary, Did You Know?"
Stephanie Owens performs her rendition of the Christmas classic "Mary, Did You Know?," originally recorded by Christian singer Michael English in 1991.
12/03/2020
Performance
03:55
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "California Dreaming"
Cassadee Pope faces her regrets about a failed romance in the music video for her song "California Dreaming" directed by Lee Goff.
12/10/2020
Performance
03:48
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Rise and Shine"
In an illuminating performance, Cassadee Pope offers encouragement to carry on in this music video for "Rise and Shine," directed by Lee Goff.
12/23/2020
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosJosh Dorr - "Girl Talk"
Josh Dorr plays guitar and cozies up to his partner in the video for his 2020 single "Girl Talk."
01/07/2021
Performance
02:56
CMT Music VideosCanaan Smith - "Cabin in the Woods"
Canaan Smith finds some peace of mind among the wilderness in his music video for "Cabin in the Woods."
01/08/2021
Performance
03:25
CMT Music VideosJoe Hanson - "Head Over Wheels"
Joe Hanson reminisces about his first car and the memories he made with it in the music video for "Head Over Wheels."
01/11/2021
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosThe Shires featuring Lauren Alaina - "Lightning Strikes"
Lauren Alaina lends her voice to this updated version of The Shires's song about what could have been -- and still might be -- in the music video for "Lightning Strikes."
01/25/2021
Performance
02:51
CMT Music VideosChuck Wicks - "Old with You"
Chuck Wicks embraces his luck in love with wife Kasi Williams in this music video for "Old with You" directed by Marcel Chagnon.
02/14/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosJennifer Smestad - "Half the Man"
Jennifer Smestad reflects on her expectations for a partner and how much she loves her father in the music video for "Half the Man."
02/24/2021
Performance
04:06
CMT Music VideosLeigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu - "Good Trouble"
In the video for "Good Trouble," Leigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu address the racial divide and conflicting realities of white and Black people in America.
02/25/2021
Performance
03:59
CMT Music VideosStrung Like a Horse - "Till the Wheels Fall Off"
Strung Like a Horse face a series of mishaps as they bike through town in the music video for "Till the Wheels Fall Off."
03/03/2021
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosClint Roberts - "Nothing Left to Say"
Clint Roberts contemplates an uncertain future in the music video for his song "Nothing Left to Say" from his album "Rose Songs."
03/19/2021
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosPresley & Taylor - "Everybody Sees It"
Country music sister duo Presley & Taylor sing about a possible romantic connection between friends in the music video for their song "Everybody Sees It," directed by Brian Vaughan.
03/22/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosThe Kentucky Gentlemen - "Vibin'"
Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen uncork some good vibes in the music video for their song "Vibin'."
03/26/2021
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosSacha - "Standards"
Sacha lays down the law in the music video for "Standards" directed by Travis Didluck.
03/31/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosMiko Marks - "We Are Here"
Flint, Michigan-born singer Miko Marks reflects on how her hometown persevered in the aftermath of the water crisis in the music video for her powerful single "We Are Here."
04/09/2021