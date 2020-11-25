CMT Music Videos

Chapel Hart - "I Will Follow"

02/05/2021

Chapel Hart sings about following your dreams in the music video for their song "I Will Follow," featuring footage from their lives on the road.

Performance
03:33

CMT Music Videos
Cassadee Pope - "Sand Paper"

Cassadee Pope laments about the expectations to change who she is in this music video for "Sand Paper"" directed by Lee Goff.
11/25/2020
Performance
02:59

CMT Music Videos
Ryan Kinder featuring Sykamore - "Doing Fine"

When it comes to breakups, Ryan Kinder and Sykamore prove that misery loves company in the music video for their song "Doing Fine," directed by Benjamin Clyde.
12/01/2020
Performance
03:31

CMT Music Videos
Everette - "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot"

The guys of Everette reminisce about growing up in a small town in the music video for their song "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot," directed by William Hamilton.
12/03/2020
Performance
03:21

CMT Music Videos
Stephanie Owens - "Mary, Did You Know?"

Stephanie Owens performs her rendition of the Christmas classic "Mary, Did You Know?," originally recorded by Christian singer Michael English in 1991.
12/03/2020
Performance
03:55

CMT Music Videos
Cassadee Pope - "California Dreaming"

Cassadee Pope faces her regrets about a failed romance in the music video for her song "California Dreaming" directed by Lee Goff.
12/10/2020
Performance
03:48

CMT Music Videos
Cassadee Pope - "Rise and Shine"

In an illuminating performance, Cassadee Pope offers encouragement to carry on in this music video for "Rise and Shine," directed by Lee Goff.
12/23/2020
Performance
03:05

CMT Music Videos
Josh Dorr - "Girl Talk"

Josh Dorr plays guitar and cozies up to his partner in the video for his 2020 single "Girl Talk."
01/07/2021
Performance
02:56

CMT Music Videos
Canaan Smith - "Cabin in the Woods"

Canaan Smith finds some peace of mind among the wilderness in his music video for "Cabin in the Woods."
01/08/2021
Performance
03:25

CMT Music Videos
Joe Hanson - "Head Over Wheels"

Joe Hanson reminisces about his first car and the memories he made with it in the music video for "Head Over Wheels."
01/11/2021
Performance
02:59

CMT Music Videos
The Shires featuring Lauren Alaina - "Lightning Strikes"

Lauren Alaina lends her voice to this updated version of The Shires's song about what could have been -- and still might be -- in the music video for "Lightning Strikes."
01/25/2021
Performance
02:51

CMT Music Videos
Performance
03:06

CMT Music Videos
Chuck Wicks - "Old with You"

Chuck Wicks embraces his luck in love with wife Kasi Williams in this music video for "Old with You" directed by Marcel Chagnon.
02/14/2021
Performance
03:29

CMT Music Videos
Jennifer Smestad - "Half the Man"

Jennifer Smestad reflects on her expectations for a partner and how much she loves her father in the music video for "Half the Man."
02/24/2021
Performance
04:06

CMT Music Videos
Leigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu - "Good Trouble"

In the video for "Good Trouble," Leigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu address the racial divide and conflicting realities of white and Black people in America.
02/25/2021
Performance
03:59

CMT Music Videos
Strung Like a Horse - "Till the Wheels Fall Off"

Strung Like a Horse face a series of mishaps as they bike through town in the music video for "Till the Wheels Fall Off."
03/03/2021
Performance
04:33

CMT Music Videos
Clint Roberts - "Nothing Left to Say"

Clint Roberts contemplates an uncertain future in the music video for his song "Nothing Left to Say" from his album "Rose Songs."
03/19/2021
Performance
03:39

CMT Music Videos
Presley & Taylor - "Everybody Sees It"

Country music sister duo Presley & Taylor sing about a possible romantic connection between friends in the music video for their song "Everybody Sees It," directed by Brian Vaughan.
03/22/2021
Performance
03:00

CMT Music Videos
The Kentucky Gentlemen - "Vibin'"

Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen uncork some good vibes in the music video for their song "Vibin'."
03/26/2021
Performance
02:59

CMT Music Videos
Sacha - "Standards"

Sacha lays down the law in the music video for "Standards" directed by Travis Didluck.
03/31/2021
Performance
03:17

CMT Music Videos
Miko Marks - "We Are Here"

Flint, Michigan-born singer Miko Marks reflects on how her hometown persevered in the aftermath of the water crisis in the music video for her powerful single "We Are Here."
04/09/2021
Performance
04:24

CMT Music Videos
Randy Rogers Band and La Maquinaria Nortena - "Chupacabra"

In the video for "Chupacabra," Randy Rogers recalls the night he and his band stumbled on a new groove with its own signature dance.
05/05/2021