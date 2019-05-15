shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Brooks & Dunn Discuss the Inspiration Behind Their "Reboot" Album
05/15/2019
Iconic country duo Brooks & Dunn talks about the origins of their album "Reboot," which features rerecorded versions of their originals as duets with other artists.
More
Watching
Highlight
00:49
Brooks & Dunn Discuss the Inspiration Behind Their "Reboot" Album
Iconic country duo Brooks & Dunn talks about the origins of their album "Reboot," which features rerecorded versions of their originals as duets with other artists.
05/15/2019