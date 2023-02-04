Ladies of Country Celebrate Alanis Morrisette
04/02/2023
Alanis Morissette is joined by Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade to perform "You Oughta Know" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
CMT Music Awards 2023Kelsea Ballerini Makes a Special Dedication
Co-host Kelsea Ballerini dedicates the CMT Music Awards 2023 to the many Americans whose lives have been impacted by gun violence.
04/02/2023
06:01
CMT Music Awards 2023A Supergroup Tribute to Gary Rossington and Lynyrd Skynyrd
Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Slash and Warren Haynes join LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna to perform Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" and "Sweet Home Alabama."
04/02/2023
00:51
CMT Music Awards 2023“Thank God” Wins Video of the Year
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown take home the coveted Video of the Year for “Thank God” at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:19
CMT Music Awards 2023Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"
Carrie Underwood sings "Hate My Heart" live at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
04:27
04/02/2023
04:30
CMT Music Awards 2023The Black Crowes with Darius Rucker - "She Talks to Angels"
The Black Crowes team up with Darius Rucker to sing "She Talks to Angels" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
02:52
CMT Music Awards 2023Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown perform their song "Thank God" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
02:38
CMT Music Awards 2023Kelsea Ballerini - "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)"
Kelsea Ballerini sings "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:44
CMT Music Awards 2023Jelly Roll - "NEED A FAVOR"
Jelly Roll performs his track "NEED A FAVOR" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:24
CMT Music Awards 2023Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce - "Just a Girl"
Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce perform No Doubt's "Just a Girl" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:21
CMT Music Awards 2023Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like a Truck"
Lainey Wilson performs her song "Heart Like a Truck" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
CMT Music Awards 2023Shania Twain Accepts the Equal Play Award
Country powerhouse Shania Twain accepts the CMT Equal Play Award, reflecting on her long history with the network and vowing to continue supporting and showcasing underrepresented artists.
04/02/2023
03:33
CMT Music Awards 2023Cody Johnson - "Human"
Cody Johnson performs his heartfelt song "Human" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:50
CMT Music Awards 2023Keith Urban - "Brown Eyes Baby"
Keith Urban performs "Brown Eyes Baby" in front of the Texas State Capitol building at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
04:19
CMT Music Awards 2023Wynonna and Ashley McBryde - "I Want to Know What Love Is"
Wynonna and Ashley McBryde perform a cover of Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:13
CMT Music Awards 2023Carly Pearce - "What He Didn't Do"
Carly Pearce performs her hit "What He Didn't Do" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:07
CMT Music Awards 2023Blake Shelton - "No Body"
Blake Shelton performs "No Body" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:23
CMT Music Awards 2023Gary Clark Jr. - "The House Is Rockin'"
Gary Clark Jr. covers Stevie Ray Vaughan's "The House Is Rockin'" at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
03:17
CMT Music Awards 2023Tyler Hubbard - "Dancing in the Country"
Tyler Hubbard performs his track "Dancin' in the Country" in front of the Texas State Capitol building at the CMT Music Awards 2023.
04/02/2023
