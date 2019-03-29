CMT Music Videos
Abi - "Boomerang"
04/18/2019
Abi keeps finding her way back to the man she loves in this Daniel Carberry-directed music video for her song "Boomerang."
Performance
03:42
CMT Music VideosAlexis Ebert - "Ride or Die"
Country singer Alexis Ebert slings drinks and falls for a bad boy in the video for her song "Ride or Die," directed by Sean Hagwell.
03/29/2019
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosThompson Square - "Masterpiece"
Husband-and-wife country duo Keifer and Shawna Thompson, of Thompson Square, share home movies in the video for their song "Masterpiece."
04/05/2019
Performance
02:30
CMT Music VideosHaley & Michaels - "Hail Mary"
In this music video directed by the Tempo Brothers, Haley & Michaels sing about beating the odds as they perform "Hail Mary."
04/06/2019
Performance
03:35
CMT Music VideosCody Webb - "Gettin' Somewhere"
In this music video directed by Justin Mayotte, Cody Webb performs his song "Gettin' Somewhere" about a man trying to woo his date.
04/09/2019
Performance
03:15
CMT Music VideosParker McKay - "This Far"
Parker McKay performs her song "This Far" in this music video directed by Preston Leatherman.
04/09/2019
Performance
04:35
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "Chasin' Me"
Caroline Jones goes on a romantic cross-country car chase in the "Chasin' Me" music video, directed by Paul Boyd.
04/09/2019
Performance
04:05
CMT Music VideosJohn Paul White - "I Wish I Could Write You a Song"
John Paul White performs "I Wish I Could Write You a Song" from his album "The Hurting Kind" in this video directed by Jonah Best.
04/11/2019
Performance
03:23
CMT Music VideosBlake Shelton - "God's Country"
Blake Shelton performs his song "God's Country" across looming Dixie landscapes in this music video directed by Sophie Muller.
04/12/2019
Performance
03:19
CMT Music VideosHaley Mae Campbell - "Asking for a Friend"
Haley Mae Campbell lights up a house party with her song "Asking for a Friend" in this music video directed by Randy Shaffer.
04/16/2019
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosAmy Wilcox - "Fortune Teller"
Amy Wilcox sings about her fate in the music video for "Fortune Teller" directed by Alex Justice.
04/17/2019
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosTiera - "My Truth"
Tiera sings about painful moments that left a lasting impression on her in the music video for her song "My Truth," directed by Kamren Kennedy.
04/19/2019
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosQueeva - "How Do You Know"
Queeva meets that special someone in this music video for her song "How Do You Know" directed by Preston Leatherman.
04/23/2019
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosJ.D. Shelburne - "She Keeps Me Up Nights"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, J.D. Shelburne finds himself in a roller-coaster romance as he performs "She Keeps Me Up Nights" from his album "Two Lane Town."
04/25/2019
Performance
05:05
CMT Music VideosRita Wilson - "Throw Me a Party"
A grieving family finds joy in their memories in the music video for Rita Wilson's "Throw Me a Party."
04/25/2019
Performance
03:28
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Broken"
A young woman drives away from the past in the video for singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin's "Broken."
04/26/2019
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Tonight I Don't Give a Damn"
A young woman in a dive bar indifferently accepts a man's advances in the video for singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin's "Tonight I Don't Give a Damn."
04/26/2019
Performance
04:25
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Till It's Gone"
Erin Enderlin faces her regrets as she performs "Till It's Gone" from her EP "Chapter 1: Tonight I Don't Give a Damn" in this music video directed by Ryan Nolan.
04/26/2019
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosJohn Gurney - "That's How You Got It"
John Gurney pays homage to retro aerobics workouts in this music video for "That's How You Got It" directed by Chase Lauer.
05/01/2019
Performance
03:02
CMT Music VideosJana Kramer - "Beautiful Lies"
Jana Kramer is in denial about her own heartbreak in the music video for her song "Beautiful Lies" directed by Matt Sayles.
05/03/2019