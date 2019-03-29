CMT Music Videos

Abi - "Boomerang"

04/18/2019

Abi keeps finding her way back to the man she loves in this Daniel Carberry-directed music video for her song "Boomerang."

Performance
03:42

CMT Music Videos
Alexis Ebert - "Ride or Die"

Country singer Alexis Ebert slings drinks and falls for a bad boy in the video for her song "Ride or Die," directed by Sean Hagwell.
03/29/2019
Performance
04:33

CMT Music Videos
Thompson Square - "Masterpiece"

Husband-and-wife country duo Keifer and Shawna Thompson, of Thompson Square, share home movies in the video for their song "Masterpiece."
04/05/2019
Performance
02:30

CMT Music Videos
Haley & Michaels - "Hail Mary"

In this music video directed by the Tempo Brothers, Haley & Michaels sing about beating the odds as they perform "Hail Mary."
04/06/2019
Performance
03:35

CMT Music Videos
Cody Webb - "Gettin' Somewhere"

In this music video directed by Justin Mayotte, Cody Webb performs his song "Gettin' Somewhere" about a man trying to woo his date.
04/09/2019
Performance
03:15

CMT Music Videos
Parker McKay - "This Far"

Parker McKay performs her song "This Far" in this music video directed by Preston Leatherman.
04/09/2019
Performance
04:35

CMT Music Videos
Caroline Jones - "Chasin' Me"

Caroline Jones goes on a romantic cross-country car chase in the "Chasin' Me" music video, directed by Paul Boyd.
04/09/2019
Performance
04:05

CMT Music Videos
John Paul White - "I Wish I Could Write You a Song"

John Paul White performs "I Wish I Could Write You a Song" from his album "The Hurting Kind" in this video directed by Jonah Best.
04/11/2019
Performance
03:23

CMT Music Videos
Blake Shelton - "God's Country"

Blake Shelton performs his song "God's Country" across looming Dixie landscapes in this music video directed by Sophie Muller.
04/12/2019
Performance
03:19

CMT Music Videos
Haley Mae Campbell - "Asking for a Friend"

Haley Mae Campbell lights up a house party with her song "Asking for a Friend" in this music video directed by Randy Shaffer.
04/16/2019
Performance
03:29

CMT Music Videos
Amy Wilcox - "Fortune Teller"

Amy Wilcox sings about her fate in the music video for "Fortune Teller" directed by Alex Justice.
04/17/2019
Performance
03:08

CMT Music Videos
Performance
03:50

CMT Music Videos
Tiera - "My Truth"

Tiera sings about painful moments that left a lasting impression on her in the music video for her song "My Truth," directed by Kamren Kennedy.
04/19/2019
Performance
03:24

CMT Music Videos
Queeva - "How Do You Know"

Queeva meets that special someone in this music video for her song "How Do You Know" directed by Preston Leatherman.
04/23/2019
Performance
03:06

CMT Music Videos
J.D. Shelburne - "She Keeps Me Up Nights"

In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, J.D. Shelburne finds himself in a roller-coaster romance as he performs "She Keeps Me Up Nights" from his album "Two Lane Town."
04/25/2019
Performance
05:05

CMT Music Videos
Rita Wilson - "Throw Me a Party"

A grieving family finds joy in their memories in the music video for Rita Wilson's "Throw Me a Party."
04/25/2019
Performance
03:28

CMT Music Videos
Erin Enderlin - "Broken"

A young woman drives away from the past in the video for singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin's "Broken."
04/26/2019
Performance
03:03

CMT Music Videos
Erin Enderlin - "Tonight I Don't Give a Damn"

A young woman in a dive bar indifferently accepts a man's advances in the video for singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin's "Tonight I Don't Give a Damn."
04/26/2019
Performance
04:25

CMT Music Videos
Erin Enderlin - "Till It's Gone"

Erin Enderlin faces her regrets as she performs "Till It's Gone" from her EP "Chapter 1: Tonight I Don't Give a Damn" in this music video directed by Ryan Nolan.
04/26/2019
Performance
03:11

CMT Music Videos
John Gurney - "That's How You Got It"

John Gurney pays homage to retro aerobics workouts in this music video for "That's How You Got It" directed by Chase Lauer.
05/01/2019
Performance
03:02

CMT Music Videos
Jana Kramer - "Beautiful Lies"

Jana Kramer is in denial about her own heartbreak in the music video for her song "Beautiful Lies" directed by Matt Sayles.
05/03/2019
Performance
03:12

CMT Music Videos
Stephanie Urbina Jones and the Honky Tonk Mariachis - "Jolene”

In this music video directed by Sean Hagwell, Stephanie Urbina Jones puts her spin on the Dolly Parton classic -- accompanied by a mariachi band.
05/05/2019