Miranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"
04/11/2022
Female Video of the Year winner Miranda Lambert ponders the life of an outlaw in her performance of "If I Was a Cowboy," live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
More
Watching
Performance
04:06
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKenny Chesney - "Beer in Mexico"
Hitmaker Kenny Chesney closes out the CMT Music Awards 2022 with a performance of his classic song "Beer in Mexico."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutMiranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"
Female Video of the Year winner Miranda Lambert ponders the life of an outlaw in her performance of "If I Was a Cowboy," live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:19
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKane Brown - "One Mississippi"
Cohost Kane Brown sings his hit "One Mississippi" live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:30
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutJimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town - "Pray"
Jimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town get together at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform their song "Pray."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:44
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutThe Judds - "Love Can Build a Bridge"
Iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds reunite at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform their 1990s classic "Love Can Build a Bridge" in their first TV performance in 20 years.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:42
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"
Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson performs "'Til You Can't," his tune about seizing the moment, in the heart of downtown Nashville.
04/11/2022
Performance
02:49
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutMaren Morris and Ryan Hurd - "I Can't Love You Anymore"
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd take the stage at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to sing "I Can't Love You Anymore" from Morris's album "Humble Quest."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKelsea Ballerini - "Heartfirst"
Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini takes a break from hosting the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform her song "Heartfirst."
04/11/2022
Performance
02:54
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutGabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"
Gabby Barrett performs her 2020 tune "Pick Me Up" from the album "Goldmine" live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutWalker Hayes - "AA"
Singer-songwriter Walker Hayes performs his reflective song "AA" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
04:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutJason Aldean and Bryan Adams - "Heaven"
Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean takes the stage with Canadian rocker Bryan Adams to perform a cover of Adams’s 1985 power ballad "Heaven."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:40
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutBlack Pumas and Mickey Guyton - "Colors"
Psychedelic soul band Black Pumas performs their bluesy banger "Colors" with a little help from powerhouse vocalist Mickey Guyton.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:39
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCarrie Underwood - "Ghost Story"
Host Kelsea Ballerini introduces Carrie Underwood for a performance of her song "Ghost Story" from Resorts World Las Vegas at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
02:55
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutThomas Rhett and Riley Green - "Half of Me"
Hitmakers Thomas Rhett and Riley Green deliver a performance of their throwback country duet "Half of Me" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:09
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutOld Dominion - "No Hard Feelings"
Country music band Old Dominion delivers a performance of their bittersweet song "No Hard Feelings" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:12
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCarly Pearce - "Diamondback"
Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce dons a white and gold outfit to perform her breakup song "Diamondback" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
02:52
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutLittle Big Town - "Hell Yeah"
Little Big Town hits the CMT Music Awards 2022 stage to perform their up-tempo breakup tune "Hell Yeah."
04/11/2022
Performance
02:50
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCole Swindell and Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"
Singer-songwriters Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson perform their fiery duet "Never Say Never" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Highlight
01:51
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutMickey Guyton and Black Pumas Praise Each Other
Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas discuss their upcoming appearance on CMT Crossroads and how excited they are to perform together at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022