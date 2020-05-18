shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Kelsea Ballerini - "Peter Pan"
05/18/2020
Country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini has the audience -- and Shania Twain -- captivated as she belts out her hit "Peter Pan" at the 2016 CMT Artists of the Year event.
More
Watching
Performance
03:19
2016 CMT Artists of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini - "Peter Pan"
Country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini has the audience -- and Shania Twain -- captivated as she belts out her hit "Peter Pan" at the 2016 CMT Artists of the Year event.
05/18/2020
Performance
04:49
2016 CMT Artists of the Year
Shania Twain Enjoys a Tribute Performance of Her Hits
Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini and Jill Scott perform Shania Twain's hits "You're Still the One," "Any Man of Mine" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" at CMT Artists of the Year 2016.
10/20/2016