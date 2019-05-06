shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Stars of the CMT Music Awards Reflect on Parenthood
06/05/2019
Kane Brown reflects on writing a song before knowing his baby’s gender, Luke Bryan reconsiders his approach to swimming lessons, and other country stars chat about their kids.
More
Watching
Red Carpet
01:22
Stars of the CMT Music Awards Reflect on Parenthood
Kane Brown reflects on writing a song before knowing his baby’s gender, Luke Bryan reconsiders his approach to swimming lessons, and other country stars chat about their kids.
06/05/2019