Stars of the CMT Music Awards Reflect on Parenthood

06/05/2019

Kane Brown reflects on writing a song before knowing his baby’s gender, Luke Bryan reconsiders his approach to swimming lessons, and other country stars chat about their kids.

More

Watching

Red Carpet
01:22

Stars of the CMT Music Awards Reflect on Parenthood

Kane Brown reflects on writing a song before knowing his baby’s gender, Luke Bryan reconsiders his approach to swimming lessons, and other country stars chat about their kids.
06/05/2019