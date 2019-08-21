CMT Music Videos
Brett Kissel - "Drink About Me"
09/24/2019
Real-life couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick share the spotlight in Brett Kissel's music video for his song "Drink About Me," directed by Blake McWilliam.
CMT Music VideosJackson Michelson - "One at a Time"
Jackson Michelson sings about the early stages of a blossoming romance in the music video for his song "One at a Time."
08/21/2019
CMT Music VideosLucas Hoge - "That'll Be the Day"
In the music video for his song "That'll Be the Day," Lucas Hoge looks forward to when the love of his life will make him want to stop living like a bachelor.
08/22/2019
CMT Music VideosSarah Ames - "Stoned"
Sarah Ames is as sassy as she wants to be in the music video for her upbeat single "Stoned."
08/27/2019
CMT Music VideosJessie G - "Whatever This Is"
Jessie G goofs around with her band in this music video for her song "Whatever This Is" directed by Troy Jackson.
09/05/2019
CMT Music VideosMatt Kennon - "Love Is Stronger"
Matt Kennon sings about keeping hope alive in the powerful music video for his song "Love Is Stronger."
09/10/2019
CMT Music VideosBlake Shelton Featuring Trace Adkins - "Hell Right"
Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins sing a song about getting into no-good fun on a Friday night in the video for "Hell Right."
09/10/2019
CMT Music VideosScott Stevens - "I Feel Good"
Scott Stevens sings his celebratory breakup song "I Feel Good" he makes his way through a small southern town with his band.
09/10/2019
CMT Music VideosRay Fulcher - "Dirt on It"
Ray Fulcher celebrates life in a small town in the music video for his song "Dirt on It" directed by Christian Hall.
09/12/2019
CMT Music VideosRenee Blair - "Girlfriend"
Renee Blair sings about falling for someone who's already taken in the music video for her song "Girlfriend" directed by Christina Cooper.
09/16/2019
CMT Music VideosJulia Cole - "Trust You"
Julia Cole performs "Trust You" with a sign language interpreter in this song about moving on and letting go of bitterness after a troubled relationship.
09/19/2019
CMT Music VideosJoy Williams - "The Trouble with Wanting" (Live at Layman)
Joy Williams can't think of anything but one special person in the music video for her song "The Trouble with Wanting" directed by Alex Chaloff.
09/25/2019
CMT Music VideosRachel Reinert - "All We Have"
Rachel Reinert mixes contemporary country sounds, funky guitar riffs and tender backstage moments in this music video for her song "All We Have."
09/26/2019
CMT Music VideosKeith Burns - "Everybody Loves a Comeback"
Keith Burns, Lisa Guerrero and Presley & Taylor share sweet footage of soldiers reuniting with their families in the music video for their song "Everybody Loves a Comeback."
10/03/2019
CMT Music VideosLJ - "Vegas"
LJ wonders what a trip to Sin City has in store in the music video for her song "Vegas" directed by Gabriella Tanner.
10/08/2019
CMT Music VideosGarrett Jacobs - "Just Like You"
Garrett Jacobs finds the kind of girl everyone's looking for in the music video for his song "Just Like You."
10/08/2019
CMT Music VideosMegan Linville - "This Old Town"
Taking a walk down memory lane, Megan Linville feels forgotten in the Justin Sands-directed video for her song "This Old Town."
10/08/2019
CMT Music VideosRandy Rogers Band - "I'll Never Get Over You"
A drink in the face kicks off this lively, toe-tapping music video for the Randy Rogers Band's love-lost song "I'll Never Get Over You."
10/10/2019
CMT Music Videosfor KING & COUNTRY - "God Only Knows"
Dolly Parton joins for KING & COUNTRY to perform "God Only Knows," a song about the struggles of life and knowing there's only one judgment that matters.
10/11/2019
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "Gulf Coast Girl"
Caroline Jones' laidback attitude is front and center in this music video for "Gulf Coast Girl" featuring Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Lukas Nelson and Mac McAnally.
10/11/2019