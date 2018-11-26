CMT Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY - “Little Drummer Boy”
11/30/2018
for KING & COUNTRY puts a new spin on a holiday classic in this live performance music video of “Little Drummer Boy” directed by Ben Smallbone.
Music Video
03:15
CMT Music VideosJenny Tolman - “Rock & Roll to My Country Soul”
Country songstress Jenny Tolman pays tribute to classic rock influences in the video for her song “Rock & Roll to My Country Soul.”
11/26/2018
Performance
02:33
CMT Music VideosPost Monroe - "No More"
In this music video directed by Jacob Moyer, Post Monroe performs "No More" as they reflect on a relationship that's met its demise.
11/28/2018
Performance
04:05
CMT Music VideosRachel Reinert - "Dark Star"
In this music video directed by Jeremiah Dunlap, Rachel Reinert knows the best is yet to come as she performs "Dark Star."
11/29/2018
Performance
04:17
CMT Music VideosBailey Bryan - “Songbird”
Bailey Bryan reflects on her place in the world in this music video for her single “Songbird.”
11/30/2018
Performance
03:25
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "F-150"
Jenna Paulette performs her song "F-150" in this Zach Dyer-directed music video.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:30
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Slow Dancing on the Moon"
In this Zach Dyer-directed music video, Jenna Paulette performs her song "Slow Dancing on the Moon."
11/30/2018
Performance
03:37
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Shooting Stars"
Jenna Paulette performs her song "Shooting Stars" in this music video directed by Zach Dyer.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosLucie Silvas - “Kite”
Country artist Lucie Silvas performs “Kite,” the lead single from her 2018 album “E.G.O.”
11/30/2018
Performance
04:18
CMT Music VideosWestside Cast featuring Alexandra Kay, Taz Zavala and Pia Toscano - “Champagne High”
The cast of Netflix’s unscripted series “Westside” shares a glimpse into the highs and lows of pursuing their Hollywood dreams in this music video for “Champagne High.”
11/30/2018
Performance
02:43
CMT Music VideosTracy Lawrence - "Frozen in Time"
Tracy Lawrence gets festive in this music video for "Frozen in Time" directed by Carl Diebold.
11/30/2018
Performance
04:39
CMT Music VideosNick Wayne - "If You Ever Wanna"
In this music video directed by Alex Ferrari, Nick Wayne hits the road with his single "If You Ever Wanna" from his album "Two Sides."
12/03/2018
Performance
03:37
CMT Music VideosGretchen Wilson - "Stacy"
Country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson performs "Stacy," a track off her album "Ready to Get Rowdy."
12/03/2018
Performance
02:50
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge featuring Meghan Trainor - "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (from CMT Crossroads)
Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor heat up the holidays with their flirty performance of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" during their edition of CMT Crossroads.
12/03/2018
Performance
03:28
CMT Music VideosSammy Arriaga - "WTH"
In this music video directed by Dylan Rucker, Sammy Arriaga experiences the ups and downs of love while performing his single "WTH."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:25
CMT Music VideosEmily Ann Roberts - "I've Got Forever"
Emily Ann Roberts wears her heart on her sleeve in this romantic music video for her song "I've Got Forever."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:52
CMT Music VideosHannah Bethel - "Train"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Hannah Bethel dreams of a life without limits as she performs "Train."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosNora Collins - "Plain Jane"
In this music video directed by Jason Lee Denton, Nora Collins performs "Plain Jane" from her album "Strings."
12/06/2018
Performance
02:38
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "The First Noel"
Brett Eldredge reimagines a Christmas classic in this music video for his song "The First Noel" directed by Reid Long.
12/10/2018
Performance
03:37
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - “Faceplant”
Country newcomer Ruston Kelly wrestles with personal demons in the video for his song “Faceplant.”
12/11/2018