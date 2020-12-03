CMT Crossroads
Darius Rucker and The Black Crowes Team Up on CMT Crossroads
05/05/2023
Darius Rucker joins forces with The Black Crowes on a rockin' episode of CMT Crossroads, premiering Tuesday, May 16, at 10/9c.
Performance
03:04
Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini - "Homecoming Queen"CMT CrossroadsS1
Halsey praises Kelsea Ballerini's song "Homecoming Queen" before the two perform it live on CMT Crossroads, premiering March 25 at 10/9c.
03/12/2020
Performance
03:18
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "The Other Girl"CMT CrossroadsS1
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey perform their song "The Other Girl," which is about two women who learn they're being two-timed by the same man.
03/20/2020
Performance
03:27
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Bad at Love"CMT CrossroadsS1
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey join forces to perform Halsey's single "Bad at Love," which is about problematic relationships.
03/25/2020
Performance
03:12
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Peter Pan"CMT CrossroadsS1
Kelsea Ballerini is joined by Halsey for a new rendition of "Peter Pan" from her 2015 album "The First Time."
03/25/2020
Performance
03:17
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Without Me"CMT CrossroadsS1
Halsey puts a new spin on her 2018 hit "Without Me" with the help of country star Kelsea Ballerini.
03/25/2020
Performance
04:16
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Dreams"CMT CrossroadsS1
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey perform a cover of Fleetwood Mac's hit "Dreams."
03/25/2020
Performance
04:11
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Colors"CMT CrossroadsS1
Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Halsey for an acoustic performance of Halsey's emotional single "Colors."
03/25/2020
Performance
03:16
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "Miss Me More"CMT CrossroadsS1
Halsey joins Kelsea Ballerini for a celebration of empowerment during a performance of Ballerini's hit "Miss Me More."
03/25/2020
Interview
00:52
Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Compare Nashville FirstsCMT CrossroadsS1
While chatting about playing Nashville, Halsey reminisces about her debut at the Cannery Ballroom and Kelsea Ballerini dishes on selling out the Ryman Auditorium.
03/26/2020
Sneak Peek
04:09
Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price Perform "Twinkle Twinkle"CMT CrossroadsS20 E1
Country-soul singers Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price team up for a rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle" on the new edition of CMT Crossroads, premiering March 26 at 10/9c.
03/25/2021
